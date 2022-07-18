Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
18.07.2022 08:00:05

Travel tech: the best gadgets to pack on your holiday this summer

Technology to keep you entertained when you’re away, from headphones to TV streaming sticks and moreSummer is finally here, and after two years of disruption, many people will be getting on a plane, long-distance train or ferry for the first time in a long while.A lot of us will inevitably be chucking a few gadgets and gizmos into our suitcases and hand luggage – from essentials such as travel adaptors to the items that can make a journey more pleasant, such as headphones and portable handheld fans. Continue reading...
