TravelCenters of America Inc. Announces Intention to Delist 8.25% Senior Notes Due 2028, 8.00% Senior Notes Due 2029, and 8.00% Senior Notes Due 2030 (Nasdaq: TANNI; TANNL; TANNZ) from the Nasdaq

WESTLAKE, Ohio, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelCenters of America Inc. (Nasdaq: TA), the nationwide operator and franchisor of the TA, Petro Stopping Centers and TA Express travel center brands, announced yesterday the completion of the all-cash acquisition of TA by BP Products North America Inc.

Notice of Intent to Delist and Deregister Senior Notes (Nasdaq: TANNI; TANNL; TANNZ)

In connection with the closing of the transaction, TA announced today that it has notified The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC ("Nasdaq") of its intention to voluntarily delist from the Nasdaq Global Select Market and deregister its 8.25% Senior Notes due 2028 (CUSIP Number 894174200), 8.00% Senior Notes due 2029 (CUSIP Number 894174309), and 8.00% Senior Notes due 2030 (CUSIP Number 894174408) (collectively, the "Notes") and its intention to file a Notification of Removal from Listing on Form 25 on or about May 26, 2023 (the "Form 25") with the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). As a result, TA expects the delisting of the Notes to become effective on or about June 5, 2023, from which time the Notes will no longer be listed on the Nasdaq. TA has not made arrangements for the listing and/or registration of the Notes on another national securities exchange or quotation medium.

Notice of Intent to Redeem Senior Notes

TA announced today that it will redeem all of the Notes outstanding on June 15, 2023 (the "Redemption Date"). The redemption price for the Notes is equal to 100.00% of the principal amount of the Notes being redeemed, plus accrued and unpaid interest, if any, to but excluding the Redemption Date.

TA has instructed the trustee for the Notes, U.S. Bank National Association (the "Trustee"), to distribute a notice of redemption to all registered holders of the Notes. Redemption with respect to book-entry interests in the Notes represented by global notes will be done in accordance with the standard procedures of The Depository Trust Company.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy or an offer to purchase or sell any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

TA reserves the right, for any reason, to delay any of the filings described above, to withdraw them prior to effectiveness, and to otherwise change its plans in respect of delisting the Notes and the termination of its reporting obligations with respect to the Notes under applicable U.S. federal securities laws in any way.

Warning Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and there are a number of important factors that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from the results contemplated by such forward-looking statements, including those factors listed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Item 1A of TravelCenters' Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 1, 2023, as amended, and those factors detailed from time to time in TravelCenters' other SEC reports including quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K.

