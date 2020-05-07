TravelerBuddy Help Travelers to Find their Wonderland and get ready to be amazed

SINGAPORE and ZURICH, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TravelerBuddy, the one-stop travel app and single point of entry is now available to help travelers to find their travel inspiration and dream destinations.

Dream Now. Travel experiences and adventures have been put to a halt for everyone. During this time, TravelerBuddy would like to support travelers and help them explore their favorite destinations all over the world – dream and explore now, start planning and travel later. Through TravelerBuddy's single point of entry, travelers have access to the whole world, browsing thousands of carefully selected, high quality multimedia contents, to get you inspired for when they can travel again.

A personal Wonderland. Think of going down the rabbit hole to Wonderland - click on www.travelerbuddy.com/explore and get ready to be amazed. From locations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Americas, or possibly Oceania, potential dream destinations are available for searching by country, place, category or media type. Look around, explore the world and start making plans for when travelling is available again.

Unique Global Coverage. More than 1,500 places in over 160 countries are carefully and independently selected for the world's first and finest curated collection of inspiring videos and multimedia experiences. However, this is only the beginning. The collection will get extended continuously and travelers can submit videos from missing places or categories.

Travel Later. Once travel is back on the agenda, TravelerBuddy will continue to support travelers not only with dreaming but also with traveling. TravelerBuddy is designed to take the 'oops' moments out of travel. This includes a real-time assessment of the associated travel risks, so that it is safe to travel. With TravelerBuddy, the all-in-one, easy to use travel app, will have traveler's back from start to finish.

About TravelerBuddy

Traveler Buddy Group is a client-centric travel-tech company. Using the latest technology allows us to combine human with artificial intelligence. Our Swiss-Singaporean engineered app, developed by travel enthusiasts, has been attracting users in over 150 countries. TravelerBuddy experiences over millions of app events, which not only create convenience around traveling but also enable hassle- and paper-free travels. TravelerBuddy - the one-stop app for the modern business and frequent leisure traveler.

