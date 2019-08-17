Travelers Bracing For 'Back-Loaded' Hurricane Season

WARWICK, R.I., Aug. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- InsureMyTrip , a Weather-Ready Nation (WRN) Ambassador for the U.S. Department of Commerce, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is alerting travelers that peak hurricane season is now underway. Travelers seeking travel insurance should be aware that once a storm starts forming it is considered a foreseeable event, and coverage will no longer be available to cover losses related to that storm.

This season, InsureMyTrip predicts three out of four travel insurance customers will choose a comprehensive travel insurance policy. This type of policy provides a variety of benefits including emergency medical coverage, emergency travel services, baggage protection, trip cancellation and trip interruption coverage.

Travel insurance is an effective and cost-efficient way to cope with the risk of travel during hurricane season and to help guard against potential financial losses.

When it comes to severe weather, here are some examples of how insurance may enable travelers to receive reimbursement of pre-paid, non-refundable trip costs if they must cancel a trip due to severe weather-related issues that are covered under the trip cancellation benefit:

Flights are grounded due to a hurricane: Many plans will cover a traveler when common carriers such as airlines and cruise lines cease service due to weather. The cessation of services must be for a certain number of hours, usually 24-48.

Resort is in the path of a hurricane: A few plans will cover when the traveler's destination is under a NOAA-issued hurricane warning.*

A hurricane damaged my hotel or resort: Many plans will cover a traveler when a hotel, resort, or vacation rental is devastated and made uninhabitable by a storm.

A hurricane damaged my home: Many plans will offer coverage when the primary home of a traveler sustains destructive storm damage that renders the home uninhabitable.

I changed my mind: For the opportunity to cancel a trip for reasons other than those listed as "covered reasons" on a policy, a traveler may consider Cancel For Any Reason (CFAR) protection.

CFAR is an optional time-sensitive benefit available on some plans that allow a traveler to cancel a trip for any reason, up to 48 hours prior to the scheduled departure. Reimbursement is usually 50-75% of the prepaid, non-refundable trip cost. A traveler must meet specific eligibility requirements and must purchase a policy with CFAR selected within 14-21 days of making an initial trip payment or deposit.

Travelers interested in learning more about insurance plans for travel during hurricane season can visit www.InsureMyTrip.com or call 1-800-551-4635 to speak with a licensed travel insurance agent.

*With most comprehensive travel insurance plans, the NOAA-issued hurricane warning must be issued for the traveler's destination within 24-48 hours of the traveler's scheduled departure. The cancellation must also be more than 14 days after the traveler's effective date for trip cancellation coverage. This means this coverage would not be available if the traveler is 15 days or closer to the departure of a trip.

