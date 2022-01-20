20.01.2022 13:58:24

Travelers Ticking Up In Pre-market On Upbeat Quarterly Results

(RTTNews) - Shares of property, and casualty insurer The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) are rising more than 4% in pre-market on Thursday after reporting better-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

Net income was $1.333 billion, or $5.37 per share, for the fourth quarter compared to $1.31 billion, or $5.10 per share, in the prior year quarter.

Core income was $1.289 billion, or $5.20 per diluted share. On average, 19 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $3.85 per share.

Revenue for the quarter increased to $9.011 billion from $8.397 billion last year.

Earned premiums rose to $8.024 billion from $7.48 billion a year ago. Net written premiums of $7.995 billion, increased 10% from the prior-year quarter. The consensus estimate stood at $7.79 billion.

On Wednesday, TRV closed at $160.07, down $3.50 or 2.14%. The stock is currently at $167.03.

