|
07.04.2023 17:37:30
Travellers crossing Channel from UK face 90-minute delays on Good Friday
Ferry operators expect bank holiday weekend to stay busy after large queues at entrance to Dover portHolidaymakers have waited in queues for up to 90 minutes at the Port of Dover as the Easter getaway kicked off with congestion on the motorways and disruption on the rail network.As the long holiday weekend began on Good Friday morning, large numbers of cars arrived at the Kent port, but traffic was moving and ferries were sailing well. Continue reading...
