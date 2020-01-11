TravelNet Solutions Announces that VTrips has Selected TRACK Hospitality Software to Manage Their 1800 Properties

COTTAGE GROVE, Minn., Jan. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TravelNet Solutions, a leading provider of integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry, has announced that VTrips has selected TRACK as their all-in-one Property Management, CRM and Contact Center property management software solution to manage their 1800 vacation rental properties across the United States.

Founded in 2006 with 15 properties by industry veteran, Steve Milo, Florida-based VTrips has grown to 1800 vacation properties in 18 markets with 150 employees across the United States. With vacation rental units in Florida, South Carolina, Tennessee, New Mexico, and Hawaii and aggressive plans for growth, VTrips needed a property management software solution that was able to handle an enterprise-level vacation rental business.

"After a long process of evaluating multiple property management software solutions we've decided to go with TRACK," said Milo. "TRACK is best of breed and best in class in our industry for managing growing and increasingly complex vacation rental businesses. We also felt their impressive management team would provide us top-tier support as we aim to take VTrips to the next level. "

With TRACK, VTrips has the opportunity to address top priorities in property management software identified by the recent Vacation Software Advisory Group (VSAG) report initiated by Milo and VTrips. As presented at the recent VRMA International conference in New Orleans, top priorities include an open and highly responsive API, comprehensive list of API integrations, better rate and yield management tools, dynamic rates to channels, and deep functionality built for larger vacation rental companies.

"The opportunity to bring VTrips onto the TRACK platform is a testament to our plan to build a next-generation platform that can offer businesses like VTrips the advanced tools they need to address their biggest challenges and scale their vacation rental business," said TravelNet CEO, Ryan Bailey. "We're extremely excited to partner with Steve and the VTrips team and offer them the trust, innovation, and support they need today and well into the future.

About TravelNet Solutions

Celebrating its 20th year serving the hospitality industry, TravelNet Solutions, Inc. (TNS) provides integrated software and marketing solutions for the hospitality industry including the TRACK Property Management System, CRM, and Call Center as well as a full suite of digital marketing services. TNS is on a mission to transform how hospitality works and our vision of the future is a world where every hospitality company is able to compete on a level playing field. To learn more about how TNS can help you, please visit http://www.tnsinc.com.

About VTrips

VTrips is one of the fastest growing vacation rental management companies in North America with 1800 properties under exclusive management in predominantly traditional sun-belt locations across the United States. VTrips bridges the gap between online rental marketplaces and traditional management companies by combining the value added services of traditional management companies with a technology-enabled platform that allows consumers to browse properties and book rental homes. As a result of the Company's integration platform and marketing expertise, the company is successfully expanding through both acquisition and organic growth into its new markets and currently operates 8 sub brands within 18 markets. For further information visit http://www.vtrips.com.

