Traverse City Resort Unveils New Hotel Rooms Following Multi-Million Dollar Renovation

ACME, Mich., May 16, 2023 -- With the near completion of a $10.5 million renovation of the original six-story Hotel, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is ready to give new visitors, returning guests, and business clients a fresh, grand experience.

"This is the Resort's most expansive renovation project to date," says Matthew Bryant, general manager. "We have increased our guest room number in the Hotel from 239 to 242 and added two new junior suites. These rooms provide comfort and style unlike anything else in the area."

Construction began in November 2022 and includes a total transformation of the Resort's Hotel. The Resort added two new junior suites, updated four hospitality suites, all guest rooms, bathrooms, corridors, and elevators, plus four public restrooms. The interior boasts a modern, organic, and refined feel. Interior finishes provide rich textures, nature-inspired neutral palettes, and inviting warmth. "Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is a landmark in northern Michigan," Bryant adds. "We brought the beauty of northern Michigan into the rooms while also celebrating our owners, the Grand Traverse Band of Ottawa & Chippewa Indians, with artwork and décor."

As northern Michigan's largest conference and convention center, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is a premier destination for corporate meetings and events. The Resort has more than 550 guest rooms to offer businesses and organizations looking to meet in our 86,500 square feet of newly renovated meeting space. "These new hotel rooms feature all the amenities our corporate guests need while here on business," says Katie Leonard, director of sales. Each room includes a 55" smart TV, k-cup style coffee maker, and convenient power units with USB plug-ins.

Enjoy the new Hotel rooms and amenities including championship golf, an award-winning spa, casual fine dining, and Beach Club when you book a trip to Grand Traverse Resort and Spa. Summer packages include accommodations and Resort credit.

About Grand Traverse Resort and Spa

Nestled among the freshwater beaches and hardwood forests of Traverse City, MI, Grand Traverse Resort and Spa is one of Michigan's premier resort destinations. The Resort is also home to three championship golf courses, the renowned Spa Grand Traverse, and Wine Spectator Award of Excellence winner Aerie Restaurant & Lounge. Visit grandtraverseresort.com to learn more.

