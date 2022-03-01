Travis Perkins: Commencement of Second Buy-back Programme

Travis Perkins plc announces a new £70 million share buy-back programme

Travis Perkins plc is pleased to announce that following the successful completion of its Initial £170million share buyback programme which was announced on 30 September 2021 (with an initial programme of £100million subsequently being extended on 14 December 2021 by a further £70million) with a new non-discretionary share buyback programme (the "Second Programme").

The Second Programme will be for a maximum aggregate market value equivalent to £70 million which will be bought back in the form of Travis Perkins ordinary shares. The Second Programme commences today, 1 March 2022, and will end not later than 8 July 2022 (the "Repurchase Period"). The sole purpose of the Second Programme is to reduce share capital.

Travis Perkins has entered into non-discretionary instructions with Citigroup Global Markets Limited to conduct the Second Programme on its behalf and to make trading decisions independently of Travis Perkins.

The Second Programme will take place within the limitations of the authority granted to the Board of Travis Perkins by its annual general meeting held on 27 April 2021 (and the commitment made in the Explanatory Notes in the Notice of AGM), pursuant to which the maximum number of shares to be bought back by Travis Perkins is 22,502,592 being 10% of the issued shares following the share consolidation which became effective on 29 April 2021.

Any further tranches of the Second Programme, which may be conducted after completion of the Programme, will be announced in due course.

