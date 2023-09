Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: Director Declaration



14-Sep-2023 / 08:04 GMT/BST



Travis Perkins: Director Declaration Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14(2), Travis Perkins plc announces that Jez Maiden, independent Non-executive Director, is today appointed to the Board of Smith & Nephew plc as an independent Non-executive Director and a member of its Audit and Remuneration Committees.

Enquiries: Robin Miller General Counsel & Company Secretary +44 (0)7515 197975 robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk

