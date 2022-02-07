Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 7 February 2022, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 4 February 2022 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Companies BAYE scheme as set out below.

Name Number of Shares Purchased Price Nick Roberts 10 £14.397177

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

Notification of Dealing Form