Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding*

The Company was notified on 3 March 2022, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 3 March 2022 by a PDMR as set out below.

Name Number of Shares Purchased Price Jasmine Whitbread 2,123 £14.255

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR can be found below.

For Further information please contact:

Richard Hawker

Assistant Company Secretary

+44 (0)7920 267453

