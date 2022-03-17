17.03.2022 16:25:55

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Travis Perkins (TPK)
17-March-2022 / 15:25 GMT/BST
Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 16 March 2022 the Company was informed that the following transactions were conducted in respect of the PDMRs listed below.

 

The Company was notified of the exercise and sale, of nil-cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company by Alan Williams, Chief Financial Officer and Robin Miller General Counsel & Company Secretary, both of whom are PDMRs to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercises.

 

 

Name

Status

No. of shares exercised

Sale Date

No. of Shares Sold

Price

 

 

 

 

 

Alan Williams 

PDMR

2019 PSP

53,955

16/03/2022

 

25,448

£13.178274

2019 DSBP

12,937

6,102

£13.178266

 

 

Name

Status

No. of shares exercised

Sale Date

No. of Shares Sold

Price

 

 

 

 

 

Robin Miller

PDMR

2019 PSP

18,989

16/03/2022

 

8,957

£13.178356

2019 DSBP

1,231

581

£13.177452

 

Alan Williams transferred the remaining balance of 35,342 shares to his Person Closely Associated ("PCA"), Mrs Fiona Williams, as set out below.

 

Robin Miller transferred his remaining balance of 10,682 shares to his PCA, Mrs Sarah Miller, also set out as below.

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

 

 

Notification of Dealing Form

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 

a)

Name

Alan Williams

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

            

Chief Financial Officer / PDMR

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI 

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Sale of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each (to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under: (1) the Company's 2019 Performance Share Plan and (2) the Company's 2019 Deferred Share Bonus Plan).

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

 

1.   £13.178274

2.   £13.178266

 
  1. 25,448
  2. 6,102

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£13.178

31,550

£415,765.90

e)

Date of the transaction

16 March 2022

f)

Place of the transaction 

XLON

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 

a)

Name

Fiona Williams

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

           

PCA of Chief Financial Officer

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI 

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan and Deferred Share Bonus Plan by the Chief Financial Officer.

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

n/a

 

35,342

 

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

n/a

 

35,342

 

n/a

 

e)

Date of the transaction

16 March 2022

f)

Place of the transaction 

Outside a trading venue
           

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 

a)

Name

Robin Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

            

General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI 

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Sale of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each (to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under: (1) the Company's 2019 Performance Share Plan and (2) the Company's 2019 Deferred Share Bonus Plan).

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 

1. £13.178356

2. £13.177452

 

 

1.   8,957

2.   581

 

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

 

 

£13.178

 

9,538

£125,691.77

e)

Date of the transaction

16 March 2022

f)

Place of the transaction 

XLON
             

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 

a)

Name

Sarah Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

 

PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary

 

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI 

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Performance Share Plan and Deferred Share Bonus Plan by the General Counsel & Company Secretary.

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

n/a

 

10,682

 

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

n/a

 

10,682

 

n/a

 

e)

Date of the transaction

16 March 2022

f)

Place of the transaction 

Outside a trading venue
           

 
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 149884
EQS News ID: 1305835

 
fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1305835&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

