Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding*



29-March-2022 / 11:56 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that on 28 March 2022 the Company was informed that the following transactions were conducted in respect of the PDMRs listed below. The Company was notified of the exercise and sale, of nil-cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company by Alan Williams, Chief Financial Officer and Robin Miller General Counsel & Company Secretary, both of whom are PDMRs to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercises. Name Status No. of shares exercised Sale Date No. of Shares Sold Price Alan Williams PDMR 2019 CIP 39,369 28/03/2022 18,569 £12.842840 Name Status No. of shares exercised Sale Date No. of Shares Sold Price Robin Miller PDMR 2019 CIP 5,612 28/03/2022 2,647 £12.840000 Alan Williams transferred the remaining balance of 20,800 shares to his Person Closely Associated ("PCA"), Mrs Fiona Williams, as set out below. Robin Miller transferred his remaining balance of 2,965 shares to his PCA, Mrs Sarah Miller, also set out as below. This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for each PDMR/PCA can be found below. For further information please contact: Sophie Leivers Company Secretarial Assistant +44 (0)7500 559100 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Alan Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Financial Officer / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each (to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the Company's 2019 Co-Investment Plan). c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) £12.842840 18,569 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £12.842840 18,569 £238,478.70 e) Date of the transaction 28 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Fiona Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PCA of Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's 2019 Co-Investment Plan by the Chief Financial Officer. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 20,800 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total n/a 20,800 n/a e) Date of the transaction 28 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Robin Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each (to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the Company's 2019 Co-Investment Plan). c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) £12.840000 2,647 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £12.840000 2,647 £33,987.48 e) Date of the transaction 28 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Sarah Miller 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status PCA of General Counsel & Company Secretary b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Transfer of shares following exercise of nil-cost options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's 2019 Co-Investment Plan by the General Counsel & Company Secretary. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) n/a 2,965 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total n/a 2,965 n/a e) Date of the transaction 28 March 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

