05.04.2022 13:21:18

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding*

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding*

05-Apr-2022 / 12:21 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The Company was notified on 5 April 2022, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 4 April 2022 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Companies BAYE scheme as set out below.

 

Name

Number of Shares Purchased

Price

Nick Roberts

12

£12.557475

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

 

For Further information please contact:

 

 

 

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

 

Notification of Dealing Form

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 

a)

Name

Nick Roberts

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares under the Company's BAYE scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 £12.557475

12

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£12.557475

12

£150.69

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON
               

 
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 153785
EQS News ID: 1320755

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1320755&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten