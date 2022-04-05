|
05.04.2022 13:21:18
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding*
|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
The Company was notified on 5 April 2022, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 4 April 2022 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Companies BAYE scheme as set out below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.
For Further information please contact:
Sophie Leivers
Company Secretarial Assistant
+44 (0)7500 559100
Notification of Dealing Form
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|153785
|EQS News ID:
|1320755
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
