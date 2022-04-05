|
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Travis Perkins (TPK)
The Company announces that, on 1 April 2022, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") were made by way of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Plc 2017 Deferred Share Bonus Plan in respect of the annual deferred bonus for the 2021 Financial Year to PDMRs as set out below. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of £15.35 (the average market price over the dealing days falling within the last 30 days of the Company's 2021 financial year).
The options over these shares will normally be exercisable from 1 April 2025. If the options vest they are exercisable until the tenth anniversary of grant.
In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and vesting, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.
In addition, the Company confirms that on 1 April 2022, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") were made by way of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Plc 2021 Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") to PDMRs as set out below. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of £12.37 (being the closing price of the Company's Shares on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date).
The options awarded to Nick Roberts and Alan Williams shall comprise two tranches of which 75% percent of the award shall vest on 1 April 2025, subject to the satisfaction of performance underpins, and will normally be exercisable from 1 April 2027 after the completion of a two year holding period following vesting. The remaining 25% of the award shall vest on 1 April 2027, subject to the satisfaction of performance underpins. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date.
The options awarded to Robin Miller shall vest on 1 April 2025, subject to the satisfaction of performance underpins. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the grant date.
In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the end of the holding period, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Lisa Flury
Assistant Company Secretary
+44 (0) 7500 827 400
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|153814
|EQS News ID:
|1320909
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
