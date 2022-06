Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 7 June 2022, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 6 June 2022 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Companys BAYE scheme as set out below.

Name Number of Shares Purchased Price Nick Roberts 12 £12.278572

This notification is made under Article 19 of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) 596/2014 as it forms part of domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018 ("MAR").

For Further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

Notification of Dealing Form