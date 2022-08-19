Jetzt neu! Crypto CFDs von Plus500 auf Axie Infinity, Chainlink, Uniswap & Filecoin. Jetzt in der Demo kostenlos ausprobieren!*-w-
19.08.2022 10:04:02

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

19-Aug-2022 / 09:04 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travis Perkins plc (the Company) announces that on 18 August 2022 it was notified of the following exercise of nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p (Shares) to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and a PDMR.

 

 

Name

Status

No. of Options exercised

Exercise & Sale Date

No. of Shares Sold

Price

No. of Shares Retained

Nick Roberts

PDMR

2019 PSP Recruitment Award

41,596

17/08/2022

 

20,141

£9.1504

21,455

2019 CIP

47,877

23,183

£9.1504

24,694

 

Following the above-mentioned exercises and sales Nick Roberts holds 81,505 ordinary Shares legally or beneficially.  He is entitled to a further 78,456 Shares in the Company pursuant to unexercised options under the 2019 PSP which vested on 14 August 2022 but are subject to a further 2 year post-vesting holding period before being released.  Consequently his interest in Shares and vested but unexercised options currently amounts to 159,961, exceeding the Companys shareholding requirement for Executive Directors*.

 

*Under the Companys Directors Remuneration Policy vested but unreleased options which are subject to a holding period are to be included when calculating compliance with Executive Directors shareholding requirement.  Share price used to calculate compliance with the shareholding requirement was £9.20.

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

 

 

Notification of Dealing Form

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nick Roberts

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Chief Executive Officer / PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the Company's (1) Performance Share Plan and (2) Co-Investment Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Nil

(2) Nil

(1) 41,596

(2) 47,877

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

Nil

89,473

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

17 August 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue
           

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nick Roberts

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Chief Executive Officer / PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under: (1) the Company's 2019 Performance Share Plan and (2) the Companys 2019 Co-Investment Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

1. £9.1504

2. £9.1504

1. 20,141

2. 23,183

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£9.1504

43,324

£396,431.93

e)

Date of the transaction

17 August 2022

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 182451
EQS News ID: 1424015

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

