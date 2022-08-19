Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding



19-Aug-2022 / 09:04 GMT/BST

Travis Perkins plc (the Company) announces that on 18 August 2022 it was notified of the following exercise of nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p (Shares) to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Nick Roberts, Chief Executive Officer and a PDMR. Name Status No. of Options exercised Exercise & Sale Date No. of Shares Sold Price No. of Shares Retained Nick Roberts PDMR 2019 PSP Recruitment Award 41,596 17/08/2022 20,141 £9.1504 21,455 2019 CIP 47,877 23,183 £9.1504 24,694 Following the above-mentioned exercises and sales Nick Roberts holds 81,505 ordinary Shares legally or beneficially. He is entitled to a further 78,456 Shares in the Company pursuant to unexercised options under the 2019 PSP which vested on 14 August 2022 but are subject to a further 2 year post-vesting holding period before being released. Consequently his interest in Shares and vested but unexercised options currently amounts to 159,961, exceeding the Companys shareholding requirement for Executive Directors*. *Under the Companys Directors Remuneration Policy vested but unreleased options which are subject to a holding period are to be included when calculating compliance with Executive Directors shareholding requirement. Share price used to calculate compliance with the shareholding requirement was £9.20. This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below. For further information please contact: Sophie Leivers Company Secretarial Assistant +44 (0)7500 559100 Notification of Dealing Form 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the Company's (1) Performance Share Plan and (2) Co-Investment Plan. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) (1) Nil (2) Nil (1) 41,596 (2) 47,877 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total Nil 89,473 n/a e) Date of the transaction 17 August 2022 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name Nick Roberts 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/Status Chief Executive Officer / PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Travis Perkins plc b) LEI 2138001I27OUBAF22K83 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Identification code Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under: (1) the Company's 2019 Performance Share Plan and (2) the Companys 2019 Co-Investment Plan. c) Price(s) and volume (s) Price(s) Volume(s) 1. £9.1504 2. £9.1504 1. 20,141 2. 23,183 d) Aggregated information -Aggregated volume -Price Aggregate Price Aggregate Volume Aggregate Total £9.1504 43,324 £396,431.93 e) Date of the transaction 17 August 2022 f) Place of the transaction XLON

