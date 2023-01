Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 10 January 2023, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 10 January 2023 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Companys BAYE scheme as set out below.

Name Number of Shares Purchased Price Nick Roberts 15 £9.9184

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

Notification of Dealing Form