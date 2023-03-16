Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding*

The Company was notified on 15 March 2023, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 15 March 2023 by Jasmine Whitbread (a PDMR) as set out below.

Name Number of Shares Purchased Price Jasmine Whitbread 2,132 £9.310376

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Ellie Freeman

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7551 817518

Notification of Dealing Form