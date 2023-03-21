21.03.2023 13:17:47

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK)
21-March-2023 / 12:17 GMT/BST

The Company announces that on 20 March 2023, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") were made by way of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Plc  Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") to PDMRs as set out below. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of £9.408 (being the mid-market closing price of the Company's Shares as derived from the London Stock Exchanges Daily Official List on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date).

 

 

Name

Status

Number of options

Nick Roberts

Director and PDMR

87,078

Alan Williams

Director and PDMR

70,841

Robin Miller

PDMR

31,749

 

The options awarded to Nick Roberts and Alan Williams shall comprise two tranches of which 75% percent of the award shall vest on 20 March 2026, and will normally be exercisable from 20 March 2028 after the completion of a two year holding period following vesting. The remaining 25% of the award shall vest on 20 March 2028. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date. The awards are subject to performance underpins.

 

The options awarded to Robin Miller shall vest on 20 March 2026. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date. The awards are subject to performance underpins.

 

In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the release date, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.

 

The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

 

For further information please contact:

 

 

 

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Notification of Dealing Form

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 

a)

Name
  1. Nick Roberts
  2. Alan Williams
  3. Robin Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

  1. Chief Executive Officer
  2. Chief Financial Officer
  3. General Counsel and Company Secretary

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification in each case

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

In each case, options over ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each granted under the Company's Restricted Share Plan at nil cost.

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Option price: £9.408
  1. 87,078
  2. 70,841
  3. 31,749

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

n/a

n/a

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

20 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON
               

 


Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten