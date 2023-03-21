|
21.03.2023 13:17:47
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
The Company announces that on 20 March 2023, the following awards in respect of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each in the Company ("Shares") were made by way of nil cost options under the Travis Perkins Plc Restricted Share Plan ("RSP") to PDMRs as set out below. The number of shares subject to the options awarded has been calculated using a share price of £9.408 (being the mid-market closing price of the Company's Shares as derived from the London Stock Exchanges Daily Official List on the dealing day immediately preceding the Grant Date).
The options awarded to Nick Roberts and Alan Williams shall comprise two tranches of which 75% percent of the award shall vest on 20 March 2026, and will normally be exercisable from 20 March 2028 after the completion of a two year holding period following vesting. The remaining 25% of the award shall vest on 20 March 2028. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date. The awards are subject to performance underpins.
The options awarded to Robin Miller shall vest on 20 March 2026. If the options vest they will be exercisable until the tenth anniversary of the Grant Date. The awards are subject to performance underpins.
In the event that dividends are paid in the period between grant and the release date, the number of shares awarded will be increased to reflect the dividends that would have accrued had they been reinvested in shares.
The Notification of Dealing Form for each PDMR can be found below. This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information please contact:
Sophie Leivers
Company Secretarial Assistant
+44 (0)7500 559100
Notification of Dealing Form
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|231529
|EQS News ID:
|1588261
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
