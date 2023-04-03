Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
03.04.2023 16:45:28

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK)
03-Apr-2023 / 15:45 GMT/BST

Travis Perkins plc (the Company) announces that on 31 March 2023 it was notified of the exercise and sale of nil-cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each by the PDMRs listed below.  Only sufficient shares required to be sold to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercises were sold.  All remaining shares were retained as detailed in the right hand column of the table immediately below. 

 

Following the exercise Nick Roberts legally or beneficially owns 92,030 shares in the Company and Alan Williams legally or beneficially owns 297,329 shares in the Company.  Furthermore, on 17 March 2023 the 2020 tranche of the Companys Performance Share Plan vested and on 3 April the 2020 tranche of the Companys Co-Investment Plan vested.  Nick Roberts and Alan Williams options under those plans are subject to a two year post-vesting holding period and accordingly, although vested, the shares pursuant to those options will not be released to them until 17 March 2025 and 3 April 2025.  Under those schemes, however, Nick Roberts and Alan Williams are entitled to a further 122,396 and 99,865, respectively, vested but unreleased shares in the Company.

 

 

Name

Status

No. of options exercised

Exercise & sale date

No. of shares sold

Price

No. of shares retained

Nick Roberts

PDMR

2020 DSBP

16,986

30/03/2023

8,012

£9.601412

8,974

 

 

Name

Status

No. of options exercised

Exercise & sale date

No. of shares sold

Price

No. of shares retained

Alan Williams

PDMR

2020 DSBP

22,918

30/03/2023

10,810

£9.601412

12,108

 

 

Name

Status

No. of options exercised

Exercise & sale date

No. of shares sold

Price

No. of shares retained

Robin Miller

PDMR

2020 PSP Unapproved

17,350

30/03/2023

 

8,183

£9.601412

9,167

2020 DSBP

8,870

4,184

£9.601412

4,686

 

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

 

 

 

 

Notification of Dealing Form

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nick Roberts

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Chief Executive Officer / PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

 

16,986

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

Nil

 

16,986

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

30 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue
           

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Nick Roberts

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Chief Executive Officer / PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the Company's 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£9.601412

 

8,012

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£9.601412

 

8,012

£76,926.51

e)

Date of the transaction

30 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alan Williams

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Chief Financial Officer / PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

 

22,918

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

Nil

22,918

 

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

30 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue
           

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Alan Williams

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Chief Financial Officer / PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the Company's 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£9.601412

 

10,810

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£9.601412

 

10,810

£103,791.26

e)

Date of the transaction

30 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Robin Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the Company's (1) Performance Share Plan and (2) Deferred Share Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) Nil

(2) Nil

(1) 17,350

(2) 8,870

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

Nil

26,220

 

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

30 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue
           

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Robin Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under: (1) the Company's 2020 Performance Share Plan and (2) the Companys 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

(1) £9.601412

(2) £9.601412

(1) 8,183

(2) 4,184

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£9.601412

 

12,367

£118,740.66

e)

Date of the transaction

30 March 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 


Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten