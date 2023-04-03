|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
03-Apr-2023 / 15:45 GMT/BST
Travis Perkins plc (the Company) announces that on 31 March 2023 it was notified of the exercise and sale of nil-cost options, over the number of ordinary shares of 11.205105p each by the PDMRs listed below. Only sufficient shares required to be sold to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercises were sold. All remaining shares were retained as detailed in the right hand column of the table immediately below.
Following the exercise Nick Roberts legally or beneficially owns 92,030 shares in the Company and Alan Williams legally or beneficially owns 297,329 shares in the Company. Furthermore, on 17 March 2023 the 2020 tranche of the Companys Performance Share Plan vested and on 3 April the 2020 tranche of the Companys Co-Investment Plan vested. Nick Roberts and Alan Williams options under those plans are subject to a two year post-vesting holding period and accordingly, although vested, the shares pursuant to those options will not be released to them until 17 March 2025 and 3 April 2025. Under those schemes, however, Nick Roberts and Alan Williams are entitled to a further 122,396 and 99,865, respectively, vested but unreleased shares in the Company.
|
Name
|
Status
|
No. of options exercised
|
Exercise & sale date
|
No. of shares sold
|
Price
|
No. of shares retained
|
Nick Roberts
|
PDMR
|
2020 DSBP
|
16,986
|
30/03/2023
|
8,012
|
£9.601412
|
8,974
|
Name
|
Status
|
No. of options exercised
|
Exercise & sale date
|
No. of shares sold
|
Price
|
No. of shares retained
|
Alan Williams
|
PDMR
|
2020 DSBP
|
22,918
|
30/03/2023
|
10,810
|
£9.601412
|
12,108
|
Name
|
Status
|
No. of options exercised
|
Exercise & sale date
|
No. of shares sold
|
Price
|
No. of shares retained
|
Robin Miller
|
PDMR
|
2020 PSP Unapproved
|
17,350
|
30/03/2023
|
8,183
|
£9.601412
|
9,167
|
2020 DSBP
|
8,870
|
4,184
|
£9.601412
|
4,686
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.
For further information please contact:
Sophie Leivers
Company Secretarial Assistant
+44 (0)7500 559100
Notification of Dealing Form
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Nick Roberts
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Chief Executive Officer / PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Travis Perkins plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
16,986
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
Price
|
Aggregate
Volume
|
Aggregate
Total
|
Nil
|
16,986
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
30 March 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Nick Roberts
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Chief Executive Officer / PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Travis Perkins plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the Company's 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£9.601412
|
8,012
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
Price
|
Aggregate
Volume
|
Aggregate
Total
|
£9.601412
|
8,012
|
£76,926.51
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
30 March 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Alan Williams
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Chief Financial Officer / PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Travis Perkins plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the Company's Deferred Share Bonus Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
Nil
|
22,918
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
Price
|
Aggregate
Volume
|
Aggregate
Total
|
Nil
|
22,918
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
30 March 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Alan Williams
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
Chief Financial Officer / PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Travis Perkins plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the Company's 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
£9.601412
|
10,810
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
Price
|
Aggregate
Volume
|
Aggregate
Total
|
£9.601412
|
10,810
|
£103,791.26
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
30 March 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Robin Miller
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Travis Perkins plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial
instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the Company's (1) Performance Share Plan and (2) Deferred Share Bonus Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
(1) Nil
(2) Nil
|
(1) 17,350
(2) 8,870
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
Price
|
Aggregate
Volume
|
Aggregate
Total
|
Nil
|
26,220
|
n/a
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
30 March 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Robin Miller
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/Status
|
General Counsel & Company Secretary / PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Travis Perkins plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|
Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under: (1) the Company's 2020 Performance Share Plan and (2) the Companys 2020 Deferred Share Bonus Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume (s)
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
(1) £9.601412
(2) £9.601412
|
(1) 8,183
(2) 4,184
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
-Aggregated volume
-Price
|
|
|
|
Aggregate
Price
|
Aggregate
Volume
|
Aggregate
Total
|
£9.601412
|
12,367
|
£118,740.66
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
30 March 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
XLON
