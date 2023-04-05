Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
05.04.2023 12:05:33

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

05-Apr-2023 / 11:05 GMT/BST

Travis Perkins plc (the Company) announces that on 4 April 2023 it was notified of the following exercise of nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p (Shares) to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary and a PDMR.

 

Name

Status

No. of options exercised

Exercise & sale date

No. of shares sold

Price

No. of shares retained

Robin Miller

PDMR

2020 CIP

24,207

04/04/2023

11,418

£9.577920

12,789

 

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.

For further information please contact:

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

 

 

Notification of Dealing Form

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Robin Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

General Counsel and Company Secretary / PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

 

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of nil-cost options over Ordinary Shares granted under the Company's 2020 Co-Investment Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

 

24,207

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

Nil

 

24,207

n/a

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Outside a trading venue
           

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Robin Miller

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

General Counsel and Company Secretary / PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet income tax and national insurance liabilities falling due on exercise of options under the Company's 2020 Co-Investment Plan.

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£9.577920

 

11,418

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£9.577920

 

11,418

£109,360.69

e)

Date of the transaction

4 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 235035
EQS News ID: 1601675

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1601675&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shs 9,92 -2,75% Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor Osterfeiertagen: US-Börsen legen zu -- ATX und DAX gehen fester ins lange Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt verzeichneten am Gründonnerstag Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Donnerstag höher. Die Märkte in Fernost schlossen den Handelstag uneinheitlich ab.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen