05.04.2023 12:05:33
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins plc (the Company) announces that on 4 April 2023 it was notified of the following exercise of nil-cost options and subsequent sale of ordinary shares in the Company of 11.205105p (Shares) to meet the income tax and national insurance liabilities arising from the exercise of options by Robin Miller, General Counsel and Company Secretary and a PDMR.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Forms for the PDMR can be found below.
For further information please contact:
Sophie Leivers
Company Secretarial Assistant
+44 (0)7500 559100
Notification of Dealing Form
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|235035
|EQS News ID:
|1601675
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
