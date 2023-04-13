13.04.2023 10:36:55

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

13-Apr-2023 / 09:36 GMT/BST

The Company was notified on 11 April 2023, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 11 April 2023 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Companys BAYE scheme as set out below.

 

Name

Number of Shares Purchased

Price

Nick Roberts

16

£9.181813

 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.

 

For further information please contact:

 

 

 

Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

+44 (0)7500 559100

 

Notification of Dealing Form

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 

a)

Name

Nick Roberts

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii)

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument,

type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares under the Companys BAYE scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

 

 

Price(s)

Volume(s)

 £9.181813

16

d)

Aggregated information

 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£9.181813

16

£146.91

e)

Date of the transaction

11 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON
               

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 236691
EQS News ID: 1606985

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1606985&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten