11.05.2023 16:46:09
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding
Travis Perkins (TPK)
The Company was notified on 10 May 2023, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 10 May 2023 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Companys BAYE scheme as set out below.
This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.
For further information please contact:
Lindi Pratt
Company Secretariat Manager
+44 (0) 7471140065
Notification of Dealing Form
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|243158
|EQS News ID:
|1631143
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
