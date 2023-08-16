16.08.2023 10:53:50

Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding

16-Aug-2023 / 09:53 GMT/BST

 The Company was notified on 15 August 2023, of the purchase of ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each in the Company on 15 August 2023 by Nick Roberts (a PDMR) under the Companys BAYE scheme as set out below.
 

Name

Number of Shares Purchased

Price

Nick Roberts

17

£8.628294
 

This Notification is made in accordance with the requirements of Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation, the Notification of Dealing Form for the PDMR can be found below.
 

For further information please contact: 
Ellie Freeman
Company Secretarial Assistant
+44 (0)7551 817518
 

Notification of Dealing Form

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/ person closely associated 

a)

Name

Nick Roberts

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status 

PDMR

b)

Initial notification/Amendment 

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer

or auction monitor 

a)

Name 

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI 

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) 

each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been

conducted

a)

Description of the financial

instrument, 

type of instrument

Identification code 

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction 

Purchase of shares under the Companys BAYE scheme

c)

Price(s) and volume (s) 

    

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£8.628294

  

17

d)

Aggregated information 

 

-Aggregated volume

 

-Price

      

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

£8.628294

17

£146.6809965

e)

Date of the transaction

15 August 2023 

f)

Place of the transaction 

XLON

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: DSH
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 265075
EQS News ID: 1704925

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

