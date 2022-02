Travis Perkins: Directorate change

Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins plc announces changes to the responsibilities of some of its Directors effective from the close of its Board meeting which was held today: Coline McConville, Marianne Culver and Heath Drewett all step down as members of the Nominations Committee

Jora Gill is appointed as a meber of the Nominations Committee and as a member and Chair of the Stay Safe Committee. - ENDS - Enquiries: Robin Miller - General Counsel & Company Secretary T: +44 (0)7515 197975 E: robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk