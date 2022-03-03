|
03.03.2022 16:03:18
Travis Perkins: Dividend Declaration
|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
2021 FINAL DIVIDEND ON Travis Perkins PLC (the "Company") ORDINARY SHARES
In its results announcement for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 ("FY 2021") published on 1 March 2022, the Company announced, subject to shareholder approval at its AGM on 29 April 2022, a proposed final dividend of 26 pence per ordinary share in respect of FY 2021.
If approved, the dividend will be paid on 13 May 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 1 April 2022. The Company's shares will go Ex Div on 31 March 2022. The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan, elections for which must be received by the Company's registrar by 5.30pm on 21 April 2022.
Robin Miller
General Counsel & Company Secretary
robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk
+44 (0)7515 197975
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|DIV
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|146796
|EQS News ID:
|1294123
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
12:42
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
08:00
|Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
03.03.22
|Travis Perkins: Dividend Declaration (EQS Group)
|
03.03.22
|Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
02.03.22
|Travis Perkins: Publication of 2021 Annual Report (EQS Group)
|
02.03.22
|Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
01.03.22
|Travis Perkins: Commencement of Second Buy-back Programme (EQS Group)