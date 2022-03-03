Travis Perkins: Dividend Declaration

2021 FINAL DIVIDEND ON Travis Perkins PLC (the "Company") ORDINARY SHARES

In its results announcement for the financial year ended 31 December 2021 ("FY 2021") published on 1 March 2022, the Company announced, subject to shareholder approval at its AGM on 29 April 2022, a proposed final dividend of 26 pence per ordinary share in respect of FY 2021.

If approved, the dividend will be paid on 13 May 2022 to shareholders on the register at the close of business on 1 April 2022. The Company's shares will go Ex Div on 31 March 2022. The Company operates a Dividend Reinvestment Plan, elections for which must be received by the Company's registrar by 5.30pm on 21 April 2022.



Enquiries:

Robin Miller

General Counsel & Company Secretary

robin.miller@travisperkins.co.uk

+44 (0)7515 197975