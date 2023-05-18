Travis Perkins: Non-executive Director (elect - not a PDMR) Shareholding

On 27 April 2023 Travis Perkins plc (the Company) announced that Jez Maiden will join the Companys Board as a Non-executive and Senior Independent Director with effect from 1 June 2023. Jez Maiden has informed the Company that on 16 May 2023 he purchased 1,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Although not obliged under UK MAR to announce his acquisition of shares prior to his taking up his appointment, the Company is doing so in the interests of transparency.

