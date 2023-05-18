Travis Perkins: Non-executive Director (elect - not a PDMR) Shareholding

18.05.2023 12:45:18

On 27 April 2023 Travis Perkins plc (the Company) announced that Jez Maiden will join the Companys Board as a Non-executive and Senior Independent Director with effect from 1 June 2023.  Jez Maiden has informed the Company that on 16 May 2023 he purchased 1,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Although not obliged under UK MAR to announce his acquisition of shares prior to his taking up his appointment, the Company is doing so in the interests of transparency.

 

Notification of Dealing Form

1

Details

a)

Name

Jez Maiden

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Non-executive Director (elect not a PDMR)

b)

Initial notification / Amendment

Initial Notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Travis Perkins plc

b)

LEI

2138001I27OUBAF22K83

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and; (iv) each place where transaction have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

 

Identification code

Ordinary Shares of 11.205105 pence each

 

 

 

ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of shares

c)

Price(s) and volume (s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£9.3045

1,000

d)

Aggregated information

-Aggregated volume

-Price

 

 

 

Aggregate

Price

Aggregate

Volume

Aggregate

Total

N/A

N/A

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

16 May 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON

 


