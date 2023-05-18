|
18.05.2023 12:45:18
Travis Perkins: Non-executive Director (elect - not a PDMR) Shareholding
|
Travis Perkins (TPK)
On 27 April 2023 Travis Perkins plc (the Company) announced that Jez Maiden will join the Companys Board as a Non-executive and Senior Independent Director with effect from 1 June 2023. Jez Maiden has informed the Company that on 16 May 2023 he purchased 1,000 Ordinary Shares in the Company. Although not obliged under UK MAR to announce his acquisition of shares prior to his taking up his appointment, the Company is doing so in the interests of transparency.
For further information please contact:
Robin Miller
General Counsel & Company Secretary
+44 (0)7515 197975
Notification of Dealing Form
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|GB00BK9RKT01
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|TPK
|LEI Code:
|2138001I27OUBAF22K83
|OAM Categories:
|3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
|Sequence No.:
|244804
|EQS News ID:
|1636599
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten
|
18:08
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
18.05.23
|Travis Perkins: Non-executive Director (elect - not a PDMR) Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
11.05.23
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
04.05.23
|Travis Perkins: Results of AGM (EQS Group)
|
27.04.23
|Travis Perkins: Directorate Change (EQS Group)
|
25.04.23
|Travis Perkins plc - first quarter trading update for the three months to 31 March 2023 (EQS Group)
|
13.04.23
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
12.04.23
|Travis Perkins: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)