Travis Perkins: Notice of AGM

Publication of the 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting

&

Annual General Meeting arrangements

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that its 2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting ("AGM") together with the 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements was yesterday posted to Shareholders who elected to receive them in hard copy form.

The following documents are available on the Company's website (https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/?year=2022) and in accordance with rule 9.6.1 of the Listing Rules, copies have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

2022 Notice of Annual General Meeting

Proxy Form for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

The announcement of the Company's 2021 results together with the publication of the 2021 Annual Report and Financial Statements was issued on 1 March 2022 and can be found on the Company's website at https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/news-and-media/press-releases/2022/2021-full-year-results/

The AGM will take place at 9.30 am on Friday, 29 April 2022 at the Company's offices at Ryehill House, Rye Hill Close, Lodge Farm Industrial Estate, Northampton NN5 7UA where shareholders will be able to attend in person. Doors will open at 9.00 am.

The AGM will also be broadcast via a live webcast which will be accessible by logging on to the AGM website at https://web.lumiagm.com. The AGM website will be open from 9.00 am on the day of the meeting and will close once the meeting has concluded. You will be able to submit typed questions through the AGM website or ask questions by telephone during the meeting. Alternatively, you can ask a question in advance which will be tabled at the meeting by emailing cosec@travisperkins.co.uk or writing to the Company Secretary at Ryehill House, Rye Hill Close, Lodge Farm Industrial Estate, Northampton NN5 7UA. You may pre-submit questions related to the business of the AGM up until 9.30 am on 27 April 2022 or ask them during the meeting as detailed above.

All resolutions at the AGM will be decided on a poll. Shareholders will be able to vote in advance of the AGM by proxy. Shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the Chair of the AGM as their proxy who will vote in accordance with their instructions. You can vote by proxy online via the share portal at www.travisperkins-shares.com. Proxy forms may be downloaded from https://www.travisperkinsplc.co.uk/investors/shareholder-centre/general-meetings/?year=2022 and once completed sent to our registrar, Link. There will also be the facility to vote during the meeting through the AGM website. Full details of arrangements are set out in the Notice of AGM.

Enquiries:

Travis Perkins

Robin Miller

General Counsel & Company Secretary

07515 197975

cosec@travisperkins.co.uk