03.10.2022 13:45:22

Travis Perkins: Total Voting Rights

Travis Perkins (TPK)
03-Oct-2022 / 12:45 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Travis Perkins PLC (the 'Company')

Total Voting Rights

 

In conformity with DTR5.6.1R, the Company notifies the market of the following:

 

As at the date of this announcement, the Company's issued share capital consists of 212,509,334 ordinary shares with a nominal value of 11.205105 pence each ("Ordinary Shares"), with voting rights. The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in Treasury.

 

Therefore, the total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is 212,509,334.

 

The above figure of  212,509,334 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's disclosure and transparency rules.

 

Enquiries: Sophie Leivers

Company Secretarial Assistant

Tel: 07500 559100

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital
Sequence No.: 192051
EQS News ID: 1455535

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

