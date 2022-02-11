11.02.2022 08:30:05

Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest

11-Feb-2022 / 07:30 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

 

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

 

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii:

Travis Perkins PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

 

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

X

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

 

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

 

Other (please specify)iii:

 

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

181 University Avenue, Suite 1300

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Toronto, Ontario Canada

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v

Name

 

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:

02/09/2022

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

02/10/2022

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

 

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights held in issuervii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

4.98%

N/A

4.98%

10,876,642

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

 
             

 

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

 (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(DTR5.1)

Indirect

(DTR5.2.1)

Ordinary Shares (ISIN:GB00BK9RKT01)

10,876,642

 

4.98%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. A

10,876,642

4.98%

 

 

B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

N/A

N/A

 

 

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b)

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

N/A

N/A

 

 

 
                   

 

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii

X

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

 

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

The number and % of voting rights held

10,876,642 and 4.98%

The date until which the voting rights will be held

Long-term

 

11. Additional informationxvi

Voting rights ownership is calculated based on 218,187,826 voting shares outstanding.
         

 

Place of completion

Toronto, Canada

Date of completion

02/10/2022

 

Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)

 

A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation

Full name (including legal form for legal entities)

Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd.

Contact address (registered office for legal entities)

181 University Avenue, Suite 1300

Toronto, Ontario Canada M5H 3M7

E-Mail

mnatale@sprucegrove.ca

Phone number / Fax number

416 363 5854 x471

Other useful information

(at least legal representative for legal persons)

Jeremy Gauld, Chief Legal Officer

 

 

B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable

Full name

Matthew Natale

Contact address

Same as above

E-Mail

mnatale@sprucegrove.ca

Phone number / Fax number

416 363 5854 x237 or 416 990 5130

Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)

Associate, Investment Operations

 

C: Additional information

Voting rights ownership is calculated based on 218,187,826 voting shares outstanding.
     

 

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: HOL
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications
Sequence No.: 142364
EQS News ID: 1279392

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1279392&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten