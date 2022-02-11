Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest



11-Feb-2022 / 07:30 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Travis Perkins PLC 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) Non-UK issuer 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name 181 University Avenue, Suite 1300 City and country of registered office (if applicable) Toronto, Ontario Canada 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 02/09/2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 02/10/2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights held in issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.98% N/A 4.98% 10,876,642 Position of previous notification (if applicable) N/A N/A N/A 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Direct (DTR5.1) Indirect (DTR5.2.1) Ordinary Shares (ISIN:GB00BK9RKT01) 10,876,642 4.98% SUBTOTAL 8. A 10,876,642 4.98% B 1: Financial Instruments according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (a) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 N/A N/A B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to DTR5.3.1R (1) (b) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 N/A N/A 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an "X") Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii X Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. The number and % of voting rights held 10,876,642 and 4.98% The date until which the voting rights will be held Long-term 11. Additional informationxvi Voting rights ownership is calculated based on 218,187,826 voting shares outstanding. Place of completion Toronto, Canada Date of completion 02/10/2022 Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only) A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation Full name (including legal form for legal entities) Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. Contact address (registered office for legal entities) 181 University Avenue, Suite 1300 Toronto, Ontario Canada M5H 3M7 E-Mail mnatale@sprucegrove.ca Phone number / Fax number 416 363 5854 x471 Other useful information (at least legal representative for legal persons) Jeremy Gauld, Chief Legal Officer B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable Full name Matthew Natale Contact address Same as above E-Mail mnatale@sprucegrove.ca Phone number / Fax number 416 363 5854 x237 or 416 990 5130 Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation) Associate, Investment Operations C: Additional information Voting rights ownership is calculated based on 218,187,826 voting shares outstanding.

