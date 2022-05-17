Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: TR1 Notification of Major Share Interest



17-May-2022 / 14:15 GMT/BST

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i 1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii: Travis Perkins Plc ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01 1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an X if appropriate) UK 2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an X) An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments An event changing the breakdown of voting rights Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv Name BlackRock, Inc. City and country of registered office (if applicable) Wilmington, USA 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v Name City and country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 13 May 2022 6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY): 17 May 2022 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A) % of voting rights through financial instruments

(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B) Total number of voting rights of issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 4.710000 0.420000 5.130000 10,860,539 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5.030000 0.310000 5.340000 8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) Direct (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1) Indirect (Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) GB00BK9RKT01 9,951,496 4.710000 SUBTOTAL 8. A 9,951,496 4.710000% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted. % of voting rights Securities lending 712,047 0.330000 SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 712,047 0.330000% B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b)) Type of financial instrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion Period xi Physical or cash settlementxii Number of voting rights % of voting rights CFD Cash 196,996 0.090000 SUBTOTAL 8.B.2 196,996 0.090000% 9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the applicable box with an X) Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the

financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) Namexv % of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold % of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 1) Trident Merger, LLC BlackRock Investment Management, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 2) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 3) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Australia Holdco Pty. Ltd. BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 4) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 5) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc. BlackRock Fund Advisors BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 6) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 7) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd. BlackRock HK Holdco Limited BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 8) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock (Netherlands) B.V. BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 9) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Canada Holdings LP BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 10) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc. BlackRock Advisors, LLC BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 11) BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc. BlackRock Financial Management, Inc. BlackRock International Holdings, Inc. BR Jersey International Holdings L.P. BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC BlackRock Cayman 1 LP BlackRock Cayman West Bay Finco Limited BlackRock Cayman West Bay IV Limited BlackRock Group Limited BlackRock Finance Europe Limited BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited BlackRock, Inc. (Chain 12) Trident Merger LLC BlackRock Investment Management,LLC Amethyst Intermediate, LLC Aperio Holdings, LLC Aperio Group, LLC 10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: Name of the proxy holder The number and % of voting rights held The date until which the voting rights will be held 11. Additional informationxvi Place of completion 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K Date of completion 17 May 2022

