Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares



21-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its buy-back programme initially announced on 21 September 2021 and extended on 14 December 2021:

Date of purchase: 18 February 2022 Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 260,000 Highest price paid per share (GBP): £14.1750 Lowest price paid per share (GBP): £13.9850 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): £14.0831

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 9,006,731 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 216,019,195 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

Aggregated information is set out below.

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume XLON 14.0831 144,000 BATE 14.0833 74,000 ChiX 14.0830 42,000

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

Heinrich Richter

+44 (0) 7392 125417

Heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk