08.03.2022 08:00:05
Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares
Travis Perkins (TPK)
Transactions in Own Shares
Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its second share buy-back programme announced on 1 March 2022:
The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 7,887,905 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 214,138,021 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.
Aggregated information is set out below.
For further information, please contact:
Investor Relations:
Matt Worster
+44 (0) 7990 088548
Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk
Heinrich Richter
+44 (0) 7392 125417
Heinrich.richter2@travisperkins.co.uk
Attachment
File: Breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares on an individual basis
