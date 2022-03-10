10.03.2022 08:00:15

Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

10-March-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transactions in Own Shares

 

 

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its second share buy-back programme announced on 1 March 2022:

 

Date of purchase:

9 March 2022

Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:

135,000

Highest price paid per share (GBP):

£12.7950

Lowest price paid per share (GBP):

£12.4500

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP):

£12.6258

 

 

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 8,187,905 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 213,838,021 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

 

Aggregated information is set out below.

 

Trading Venue

Volume weighted average price (GBP)

Aggregated volume

XLON

12.6258

135,000

BATE

 

 

ChiX

 

 

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations:

 

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

 

 

 

 

 

Attachment

File: Breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares on an individual basis
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: POS
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 148045
EQS News ID: 1298877

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1298877&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten