Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its second share buy-back programme announced on 1 March 2022:

Date of purchase: 20 April 2022 Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 4,119 Highest price paid per share (GBP): £12.7900 Lowest price paid per share (GBP): £12.7000 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): £12.7546

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 8,898,127 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 211,127,799 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

Aggregated information is set out below.

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume XLON 12.7546 4,119 BATE ChiX

Schedule of purchases - individual transactions

Transaction Time Trading Venue Number of Shares Price Per Share (GBP) Transaction Reference Code 09:49:32 XLON 113 1278.00 xZKAhPY4mXJ 09:45:36 XLON 54 1276.50 xZKAhPY4nBX 09:45:36 XLON 32 1276.50 xZKAhPY4nBZ 09:42:20 XLON 85 1278.50 xZKAhPY4$ft 09:40:00 XLON 98 1279.00 xZKAhPY4yrv 09:40:00 XLON 78 1279.00 xZKAhPY4yrx 09:37:06 XLON 136 1279.00 xZKAhPY4zHB 09:28:50 XLON 84 1276.00 xZKAhPY4c77 09:25:52 XLON 8 1277.00 xZKAhPY4dLE 09:25:49 XLON 183 1277.50 xZKAhPY4dKS 09:20:05 XLON 154 1277.50 xZKAhPY4YTI 09:15:27 XLON 155 1276.00 xZKAhPY4XWR 09:13:00 XLON 138 1276.50 xZKAhPY4kgw 09:06:40 XLON 110 1275.50 xZKAhPY4jyd 09:03:15 XLON 106 1275.00 xZKAhPY4hYp 09:00:00 XLON 15 1277.50 xZKAhPY4fdA 09:00:00 XLON 128 1277.50 xZKAhPY4fdC 08:59:50 XLON 30 1278.00 xZKAhPY4fif 08:59:50 XLON 135 1278.00 xZKAhPY4fih 08:53:15 XLON 124 1276.00 xZKAhPY4Lg8 08:47:19 XLON 133 1274.50 xZKAhPY4HeN 08:43:45 XLON 13 1271.50 xZKAhPY4VfX 08:43:40 XLON 170 1272.00 xZKAhPY4VeP 08:39:07 XLON 117 1270.00 xZKAhPY4TwC 08:35:31 XLON 106 1272.00 xZKAhPY4R$6 08:32:40 XLON 83 1274.00 xZKAhPY4PkM 08:31:21 XLON 79 1274.50 xZKAhPY46X8 08:29:25 XLON 115 1275.50 xZKAhPY477C 08:27:19 XLON 61 1274.00 xZKAhPY45cu 08:24:07 XLON 21 1274.00 xZKAhPY43z9 08:24:07 XLON 82 1274.50 xZKAhPY43yu 08:22:16 XLON 94 1276.50 xZKAhPY40Nk 08:19:28 XLON 37 1276.50 xZKAhPY4ELa 08:19:28 XLON 123 1277.00 xZKAhPY4ELj 08:16:10 XLON 19 1274.50 xZKAhPY4D2r 08:16:09 XLON 148 1275.00 xZKAhPY4DDX 08:13:46 XLON 86 1274.50 xZKAhPY4Bpl 08:13:46 XLON 63 1274.50 xZKAhPY4Bpp 08:10:39 XLON 81 1273.00 xZKAhPY49o0 08:08:18 XLON 10 1271.50 xZKAhPY5sSO 08:08:11 XLON 135 1272.50 xZKAhPY5tb@ 08:05:13 XLON 116 1272.00 xZKAhPY5rFT 08:03:05 XLON 92 1274.00 xZKAhPY5p5z 08:03:05 XLON 136 1274.50 xZKAhPY5p5$ 08:02:15 XLON 33 1273.50 xZKAhPY5mwJ

