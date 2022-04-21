+++ Lernen Sie von den Besten. Am 29.04.2022 ab 10.00 Uhr bei der Welt der Finanzen. Jetzt kostenlos registrieren! +++-w-
21.04.2022 08:00:05

Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

Travis Perkins (TPK)
Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

21-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Transactions in Own Shares

 

 

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its second share buy-back programme announced on 1 March 2022:

 

Date of purchase:

20 April 2022

Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:

4,119

Highest price paid per share (GBP):

£12.7900

Lowest price paid per share (GBP):

£12.7000

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP):

£12.7546

 

 

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 8,898,127 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 211,127,799 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

 

Aggregated information is set out below.

 

Trading Venue

Volume weighted average price (GBP)

Aggregated volume

XLON

12.7546

4,119

BATE

 

 

ChiX

 

 

 

 

Schedule of purchases - individual transactions

 

Transaction Time

 

Trading Venue

 

 

Number of Shares

 

Price Per Share

(GBP)

 

Transaction Reference Code

09:49:32

XLON

113

1278.00

xZKAhPY4mXJ

09:45:36

XLON

54

1276.50

xZKAhPY4nBX

09:45:36

XLON

32

1276.50

xZKAhPY4nBZ

09:42:20

XLON

85

1278.50

xZKAhPY4$ft

09:40:00

XLON

98

1279.00

xZKAhPY4yrv

09:40:00

XLON

78

1279.00

xZKAhPY4yrx

09:37:06

XLON

136

1279.00

xZKAhPY4zHB

09:28:50

XLON

84

1276.00

xZKAhPY4c77

09:25:52

XLON

8

1277.00

xZKAhPY4dLE

09:25:49

XLON

183

1277.50

xZKAhPY4dKS

09:20:05

XLON

154

1277.50

xZKAhPY4YTI

09:15:27

XLON

155

1276.00

xZKAhPY4XWR

09:13:00

XLON

138

1276.50

xZKAhPY4kgw

09:06:40

XLON

110

1275.50

xZKAhPY4jyd

09:03:15

XLON

106

1275.00

xZKAhPY4hYp

09:00:00

XLON

15

1277.50

xZKAhPY4fdA

09:00:00

XLON

128

1277.50

xZKAhPY4fdC

08:59:50

XLON

30

1278.00

xZKAhPY4fif

08:59:50

XLON

135

1278.00

xZKAhPY4fih

08:53:15

XLON

124

1276.00

xZKAhPY4Lg8

08:47:19

XLON

133

1274.50

xZKAhPY4HeN

08:43:45

XLON

13

1271.50

xZKAhPY4VfX

08:43:40

XLON

170

1272.00

xZKAhPY4VeP

08:39:07

XLON

117

1270.00

xZKAhPY4TwC

08:35:31

XLON

106

1272.00

xZKAhPY4R$6

08:32:40

XLON

83

1274.00

xZKAhPY4PkM

08:31:21

XLON

79

1274.50

xZKAhPY46X8

08:29:25

XLON

115

1275.50

xZKAhPY477C

08:27:19

XLON

61

1274.00

xZKAhPY45cu

08:24:07

XLON

21

1274.00

xZKAhPY43z9

08:24:07

XLON

82

1274.50

xZKAhPY43yu

08:22:16

XLON

94

1276.50

xZKAhPY40Nk

08:19:28

XLON

37

1276.50

xZKAhPY4ELa

08:19:28

XLON

123

1277.00

xZKAhPY4ELj

08:16:10

XLON

19

1274.50

xZKAhPY4D2r

08:16:09

XLON

148

1275.00

xZKAhPY4DDX

08:13:46

XLON

86

1274.50

xZKAhPY4Bpl

08:13:46

XLON

63

1274.50

xZKAhPY4Bpp

08:10:39

XLON

81

1273.00

xZKAhPY49o0

08:08:18

XLON

10

1271.50

xZKAhPY5sSO

08:08:11

XLON

135

1272.50

xZKAhPY5tb@

08:05:13

XLON

116

1272.00

xZKAhPY5rFT

08:03:05

XLON

92

1274.00

xZKAhPY5p5z

08:03:05

XLON

136

1274.50

xZKAhPY5p5$

08:02:15

XLON

33

1273.50

xZKAhPY5mwJ

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations:

 

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: POS
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 156591
EQS News ID: 1331441

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1331441&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shsmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shs 15,60 1,96% Travis Perkins PLC Registered Shs

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Ukraine-Krieg weiterhin im Fokus: ATX legt zu -- DAX im Plus -- Börsen in Fernost letztendlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
Der heimische Markt notiert am Donnerstag fester. Der deutsche Leitindex verbucht ebenfalls Gewinne. Am Donnerstag notierten die asiatischen Börsen uneinheitlich. Die US-Börsen tendierten zur Wochenmitte in verschiedene Richtungen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen