Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

Travis Perkins (TPK)
26-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Transactions in Own Shares

 

 

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its second share buy-back programme announced on 1 March 2022:

 

Date of purchase:

25 April 2022

Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:

3,297

Highest price paid per share (GBP):

£12.9800

Lowest price paid per share (GBP):

£12.7900

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP):

£12.8764

 

 

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 5,901,424 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 211,124,502 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

 

Aggregated information is set out below.

 

Trading Venue

Volume weighted average price (GBP)

Aggregated volume

XLON

12.8764

3,297

BATE

 

 

ChiX

 

 

 

 

Schedule of purchases - individual transactions

 

Transaction Time

Trading

Venue

Number of Shares

 

Price Per Share

(GBP)

Transaction Reference Code

09:48:41

XLON

99

1282.00

x8KAiMgWUa@

09:44:47

XLON

157

1284.00

x8KAiMgWVe$

09:41:09

XLON

120

1284.00

x8KAiMgWSis

09:33:33

XLON

102

1281.00

x8KAiMgWQxx

09:29:50

XLON

80

1282.00

x8KAiMgWRDn

09:27:26

XLON

135

1280.50

x8KAiMgWOk4

09:22:37

XLON

81

1279.00

x8KAiMgWP5i

09:19:36

XLON

82

1281.00

x8KAiMgW6t8

09:16:44

XLON

34

1281.50

x8KAiMgW6O3

09:16:44

XLON

75

1281.50

x8KAiMgW6O5

09:12:37

XLON

83

1281.50

x8KAiMgW4sh

09:09:20

XLON

95

1283.50

x8KAiMgW5nq

09:06:40

XLON

123

1283.50

x8KAiMgW2zT

09:02:29

XLON

91

1282.50

x8KAiMgW0l7

08:59:40

XLON

82

1286.50

x8KAiMgW1qP

08:59:37

XLON

6

1286.50

x8KAiMgW1sl

08:56:44

XLON

115

1285.50

x8KAiMgWEiQ

08:52:47

XLON

1

1282.50

x8KAiMgWFJH

08:52:41

XLON

119

1283.00

x8KAiMgWFRv

08:49:08

XLON

57

1287.00

x8KAiMgWDJg

08:49:08

XLON

82

1287.00

x8KAiMgWDJi

08:44:48

XLON

26

1287.50

x8KAiMgWBJf

08:44:46

XLON

117

1288.50

x8KAiMgWBIa

08:40:36

XLON

95

1289.50

x8KAiMgXsdv

08:37:23

XLON

99

1287.50

x8KAiMgXtUc

08:35:02

XLON

106

1294.50

x8KAiMgXrm7

08:35:01

XLON

106

1295.00

x8KAiMgXrpg

08:32:59

XLON

139

1295.50

x8KAiMgXoDx

08:31:47

XLON

121

1296.00

x8KAiMgXpbU

08:30:19

XLON

154

1298.00

x8KAiMgXpuc

08:18:53

XLON

147

1297.00

x8KAiMgXyGJ

08:18:53

XLON

22

1297.00

x8KAiMgXyGL

08:14:41

XLON

80

1291.00

x8KAiMgXwEs

08:12:46

XLON

86

1290.50

x8KAiMgXxss

08:10:15

XLON

180

1292.50

x8KAiMgXuYf

 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations:

 

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

 

 

 
