27.04.2022 08:00:16

Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

Travis Perkins (TPK)
27-Apr-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST
Transactions in Own Shares

 

 

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its second share buy-back programme announced on 1 March 2022:

 

Date of purchase:

26 April 2022

Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased:

10,000

Highest price paid per share (GBP):

£12.7500

Lowest price paid per share (GBP):

£12.6550

Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP):

£12.7052

 

 

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 4,911,424 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 211,114,502 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

 

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

 

Aggregated information is set out below.

 

Trading Venue

Volume weighted average price (GBP)

Aggregated volume

XLON

12.7052

10,000

BATE

 

 

ChiX

 

 

 
 

 

Schedule of purchases - individual transactions

 
 

 

Transaction Time

Trading Venue

Number of Shares

Price Per Share

(GBP)

Transaction Reference Code

16:25:55

XLON

28

1265.50

x8KAiS@vWZ0

16:25:37

XLON

96

1265.50

x8KAiS@vWk2

16:24:07

XLON

163

1265.50

x8KAiS@vX$L

16:20:36

XLON

119

1265.50

x8KAiS@vkoB

16:17:44

XLON

107

1266.50

x8KAiS@vlav

16:14:40

XLON

95

1269.00

x8KAiS@vl8L

16:13:03

XLON

107

1269.00

x8KAiS@viW@

16:12:57

XLON

177

1269.00

x8KAiS@viYL

16:12:55

XLON

107

1269.00

x8KAiS@vijp

16:12:55

XLON

178

1269.50

x8KAiS@vijq

16:12:55

XLON

27

1269.50

x8KAiS@vijs

16:12:55

XLON

69

1269.50

x8KAiS@vijy

16:12:55

XLON

48

1269.50

x8KAiS@vij@

16:12:53

XLON

107

1269.00

x8KAiS@vijG

16:12:53

XLON

107

1269.00

x8KAiS@vijN

16:12:36

XLON

107

1269.00

x8KAiS@vieI

16:12:34

XLON

107

1269.50

x8KAiS@viht

16:11:17

XLON

109

1270.00

x8KAiS@vi6u

16:11:12

XLON

115

1270.00

x8KAiS@vi0k

16:11:10

XLON

120

1270.00

x8KAiS@vi07

16:10:53

XLON

69

1270.00

x8KAiS@viCM

16:10:53

XLON

59

1270.00

x8KAiS@viCO

16:10:52

XLON

158

1270.50

x8KAiS@viFd

16:09:58

XLON

406

1270.00

x8KAiS@viIL

16:09:57

XLON

208

1269.50

x8KAiS@viTa

16:09:57

XLON

280

1269.50

x8KAiS@viT7

16:09:01

XLON

179

1269.00

x8KAiS@vjlL

16:09:00

XLON

107

1269.00

x8KAiS@vjku

16:09:00

XLON

183

1269.00

x8KAiS@vjky

16:07:50

XLON

86

1269.50

x8KAiS@vgZg

16:07:50

XLON

172

1269.50

x8KAiS@vgZL

16:07:39

XLON

236

1270.00

x8KAiS@vgs3

16:07:30

XLON

112

1270.50

x8KAiS@vgEg

16:07:14

XLON

149

1269.50

x8KAiS@vgNj

16:07:14

XLON

228

1270.00

x8KAiS@vgNl

16:06:28

XLON

117

1270.50

x8KAiS@vgOh

16:06:28

XLON

163

1270.50

x8KAiS@vgOp

16:06:06

XLON

136

1269.50

x8KAiS@vhdx

16:05:02

XLON

248

1269.00

x8KAiS@vhqh

16:05:01

XLON

143

1268.50

x8KAiS@vht2

16:03:44

XLON

137

1269.50

x8KAiS@vh7a

16:03:12

XLON

193

1270.00

x8KAiS@vhCB

16:02:31

XLON

167

1270.50

x8KAiS@vhG0

16:01:53

XLON

189

1271.00

x8KAiS@vhQ@

16:01:18

XLON

112

1271.00

x8KAiS@veih

16:01:16

XLON

19

1271.50

x8KAiS@vei@

16:01:16

XLON

148

1271.50

x8KAiS@vei0

16:01:07

XLON

156

1272.00

x8KAiS@vek3

16:01:01

XLON

228

1272.50

x8KAiS@vee$

16:00:20

XLON

133

1273.50

x8KAiS@veoW

16:00:20

XLON

194

1274.00

x8KAiS@veoY

15:59:18

XLON

178

1270.00

x8KAiS@ve8B

15:59:00

XLON

182

1270.50

x8KAiS@veNv

15:57:47

XLON

167

1271.00

x8KAiS@vfZG

15:57:47

XLON

197

1271.00

x8KAiS@vfZN

15:57:30

XLON

196

1271.50

x8KAiS@vfhd

15:57:02

XLON

227

1272.00

x8KAiS@vftR

15:55:53

XLON

137

1271.50

x8KAiS@vf3P

15:54:06

XLON

194

1272.00

x8KAiS@vfPk

15:53:41

XLON

89

1272.50

x8KAiS@vMaT

15:53:39

XLON

130

1273.00

x8KAiS@vMdP

15:53:27

XLON

147

1273.50

x8KAiS@vMXV

15:52:59

XLON

144

1273.50

x8KAiS@vMf1

15:52:27

XLON

107

1273.50

x8KAiS@vMqw

15:52:27

XLON

93

1274.00

x8KAiS@vMq1

15:51:09

XLON

107

1274.00

x8KAiS@vMwI

15:51:05

XLON

85

1274.00

x8KAiS@vM55

15:51:04

XLON

107

1274.00

x8KAiS@vM4Y

15:44:03

XLON

125

1275.00

x8KAiS@vKX$

15:44:03

XLON

180

1275.00

x8KAiS@vKX5

 
 

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Investor Relations:

 

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk

 

 

 
ISIN: GB00BK9RKT01
Category Code: POS
TIDM: TPK
LEI Code: 2138001I27OUBAF22K83
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 157784
EQS News ID: 1336131

 
