Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the "Company") announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its second share buy-back programme announced on 1 March 2022:

Date of purchase: 26 April 2022 Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 10,000 Highest price paid per share (GBP): £12.7500 Lowest price paid per share (GBP): £12.6550 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): £12.7052

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Company's employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 4,911,424 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 211,114,502 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

Aggregated information is set out below.

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume XLON 12.7052 10,000 BATE ChiX





Schedule of purchases - individual transactions





Transaction Time Trading Venue Number of Shares Price Per Share (GBP) Transaction Reference Code 16:25:55 XLON 28 1265.50 x8KAiS@vWZ0 16:25:37 XLON 96 1265.50 x8KAiS@vWk2 16:24:07 XLON 163 1265.50 x8KAiS@vX$L 16:20:36 XLON 119 1265.50 x8KAiS@vkoB 16:17:44 XLON 107 1266.50 x8KAiS@vlav 16:14:40 XLON 95 1269.00 x8KAiS@vl8L 16:13:03 XLON 107 1269.00 x8KAiS@viW@ 16:12:57 XLON 177 1269.00 x8KAiS@viYL 16:12:55 XLON 107 1269.00 x8KAiS@vijp 16:12:55 XLON 178 1269.50 x8KAiS@vijq 16:12:55 XLON 27 1269.50 x8KAiS@vijs 16:12:55 XLON 69 1269.50 x8KAiS@vijy 16:12:55 XLON 48 1269.50 x8KAiS@vij@ 16:12:53 XLON 107 1269.00 x8KAiS@vijG 16:12:53 XLON 107 1269.00 x8KAiS@vijN 16:12:36 XLON 107 1269.00 x8KAiS@vieI 16:12:34 XLON 107 1269.50 x8KAiS@viht 16:11:17 XLON 109 1270.00 x8KAiS@vi6u 16:11:12 XLON 115 1270.00 x8KAiS@vi0k 16:11:10 XLON 120 1270.00 x8KAiS@vi07 16:10:53 XLON 69 1270.00 x8KAiS@viCM 16:10:53 XLON 59 1270.00 x8KAiS@viCO 16:10:52 XLON 158 1270.50 x8KAiS@viFd 16:09:58 XLON 406 1270.00 x8KAiS@viIL 16:09:57 XLON 208 1269.50 x8KAiS@viTa 16:09:57 XLON 280 1269.50 x8KAiS@viT7 16:09:01 XLON 179 1269.00 x8KAiS@vjlL 16:09:00 XLON 107 1269.00 x8KAiS@vjku 16:09:00 XLON 183 1269.00 x8KAiS@vjky 16:07:50 XLON 86 1269.50 x8KAiS@vgZg 16:07:50 XLON 172 1269.50 x8KAiS@vgZL 16:07:39 XLON 236 1270.00 x8KAiS@vgs3 16:07:30 XLON 112 1270.50 x8KAiS@vgEg 16:07:14 XLON 149 1269.50 x8KAiS@vgNj 16:07:14 XLON 228 1270.00 x8KAiS@vgNl 16:06:28 XLON 117 1270.50 x8KAiS@vgOh 16:06:28 XLON 163 1270.50 x8KAiS@vgOp 16:06:06 XLON 136 1269.50 x8KAiS@vhdx 16:05:02 XLON 248 1269.00 x8KAiS@vhqh 16:05:01 XLON 143 1268.50 x8KAiS@vht2 16:03:44 XLON 137 1269.50 x8KAiS@vh7a 16:03:12 XLON 193 1270.00 x8KAiS@vhCB 16:02:31 XLON 167 1270.50 x8KAiS@vhG0 16:01:53 XLON 189 1271.00 x8KAiS@vhQ@ 16:01:18 XLON 112 1271.00 x8KAiS@veih 16:01:16 XLON 19 1271.50 x8KAiS@vei@ 16:01:16 XLON 148 1271.50 x8KAiS@vei0 16:01:07 XLON 156 1272.00 x8KAiS@vek3 16:01:01 XLON 228 1272.50 x8KAiS@vee$ 16:00:20 XLON 133 1273.50 x8KAiS@veoW 16:00:20 XLON 194 1274.00 x8KAiS@veoY 15:59:18 XLON 178 1270.00 x8KAiS@ve8B 15:59:00 XLON 182 1270.50 x8KAiS@veNv 15:57:47 XLON 167 1271.00 x8KAiS@vfZG 15:57:47 XLON 197 1271.00 x8KAiS@vfZN 15:57:30 XLON 196 1271.50 x8KAiS@vfhd 15:57:02 XLON 227 1272.00 x8KAiS@vftR 15:55:53 XLON 137 1271.50 x8KAiS@vf3P 15:54:06 XLON 194 1272.00 x8KAiS@vfPk 15:53:41 XLON 89 1272.50 x8KAiS@vMaT 15:53:39 XLON 130 1273.00 x8KAiS@vMdP 15:53:27 XLON 147 1273.50 x8KAiS@vMXV 15:52:59 XLON 144 1273.50 x8KAiS@vMf1 15:52:27 XLON 107 1273.50 x8KAiS@vMqw 15:52:27 XLON 93 1274.00 x8KAiS@vMq1 15:51:09 XLON 107 1274.00 x8KAiS@vMwI 15:51:05 XLON 85 1274.00 x8KAiS@vM55 15:51:04 XLON 107 1274.00 x8KAiS@vM4Y 15:44:03 XLON 125 1275.00 x8KAiS@vKX$ 15:44:03 XLON 180 1275.00 x8KAiS@vKX5





