Travis Perkins (TPK)

Travis Perkins: Transaction in Own Shares



06-May-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

Transactions in Own Shares

Travis Perkins plc (the Company) announces that it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares of 11.205105 pence each on the London Stock Exchange, from Citigroup Global Markets Limited as part of its second share buy-back programme announced on 1 March 2022:

Date of purchase: 5 May 2022 Number of Ordinary Shares Purchased: 108,614 Highest price paid per share (GBP): £11.8750 Lowest price paid per share (GBP): £11.5600 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBP): £11.7206

The repurchased shares will be held in treasury (and some may subsequently be transferred to the Companys employee benefit trust). Following the purchase of these shares, Travis Perkins holds 4,916,592 of its ordinary shares in treasury and has 210,109,334 ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares).

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, a full breakdown of the purchases of ordinary shares made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company on an individual basis can be found by clicking on the link at the end of this announcement.

Aggregated information is set out below.

Trading Venue Volume weighted average price (GBP) Aggregated volume XLON 11.7206 108,614 BATE ChiX

These purchases are the last purchases to be made under the non-discretionary programme between the Company, on the one hand, and Citi, on the other hand, announced on 1 March 2022, as that non-discretionary programme has been completed in accordance with its terms.

For further information, please contact:

Investor Relations:

Matt Worster

+44 (0) 7990 088548

Matt.worster@travisperkins.co.uk