Traws' Ratutrelvir Shows Activity In PAXLOVID-Ineligible COVID-19 Patients; Final Data Due In Jan.

(RTTNews) - Traws Pharma, Inc. (TRAW) reported positive interim data from its ongoing Phase 2 study of Ratutrelvir in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19 who are ineligible for Paxlovid, Pfizer's oral antiviral.

COVID-19 continues to pose challenges for patients who cannot take Ritonavir-booster therapeutics due to drug-drug interactions or contraindications. This population has limited treatment options, underscoring the need for differentiated oral antivirals.

Ratutrelvir is an investigational, ritonavir-free oral Mpro/3CL protease inhibitor designed to block viral replication.

According to the interim results, Ratutrelvir-treated patients demonstrated time-to-sustained symptom alleviation and resolution that was numerically comparable to Paxlovid-treated patients, as assessed using the FLU-PRO Plus/COVID-19 Symptoms Diary. (Sustained alleviation was defined as patients reporting relief from all COVID-19 symptoms for four straight days).

Ratutrelvir was also associated with fewer adverse events and no viral rebounds compared to PAXLOVID.

The interim results highlight Ratutrelvir's potential as a treatment option for patients excluded from existing therapies.

Final data from the study are expected in January 2026, which will inform next steps in development and regulatory strategy.

The company ended September 30, 2025, with cash and cash equivalents of $6.4 million.

TRAW has traded between $0.97 and $19.44 over the past year. The stock is currently trading in the pre-market at $2.39, up 8.63%.