Trax Group Leverages Industry Veterans to Expand Executive Leadership Team and Grow Advisory Services Group

AUSTIN, Texas, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trax, the leader in cloud‐based transportation spend management solutions, today announced the following new appointments:



Josh Bouk as Chief Revenue Officer

Garrett Else as Chief Operating Officer

Steve Beda as Executive Vice President, Advisory Services

Dan Leva as Vice President, Client Development

Josh Bouk comes to Trax after serving at Cass Information Systems for the past six years as Vice President of Global Sales & Marketing for the Expense Management division. Prior to that Mr. Bouk led the growth of Veramark Technologies, completing three strategic acquisitions and establishing a new brand, Calero Software.

"Over the last decade, Josh has led the creation of expense management programs representing over $10 billion of annual enterprise spend for the largest companies in the world," said Hampton Wall, Chief Executive Officer of Trax Group. "He has a passion for customer care and looks forward to working closely with our customers to define the future of global Transportation Spend Management."

Garrett Else has more than 25 years of leadership experience in Finance, Operations and IT – contributing to a number of different industries including enterprise spend management. Prior to joining Trax, Mr. Else was most recently Chief Operating Officer at Calero-MDSL. Garrett has also held leadership roles at Associa, Stream Global Services, Ceridian and General Electric.

"Garrett has deep experience in delivering high impact initiatives including mergers and acquisitions, large scale integration, deploying deep analytic tools and business transformation," said Mr. Wall. "We are assembling a highly capable and well-rounded executive team ready to take Trax to the next level and I'm pleased to welcome Josh and Garrett as the newest members of the team."

Steve Beda has served within the Trax Group companies for the past twenty years and has nearly thirty years of experience in transportation management overall. With this most recent appointment, Mr. Beda will lead a team of data scientists and transportation consultants to deliver advisory, sourcing and data analysis services to Trax's blue-chip customers.

"Steve has been a leader in our organization for a long time," said Mr. Wall. "As Steve takes the helm of our Advisory Services group, we anticipate significant growth of these strategic, value-added services, particularly in a time when so many global organizations are searching for the best ways to reign in all costs. Trax Advisory Services will help customers drive upwards of 10% cost reductions in their transportation spend while increasing data quality and visibility across their enterprise."

Dan Leva brings over twenty years of transportation spend management experience to Trax, most recently serving as President of Sales at Intelligent Audit. Dan's prior roles including leadership positions in Client Development, Business Development and Sales in organizations including UPS, Mainfreight USA and Ultra Logistics. As VP of Client Development, Dan will work with leadership teams in Trax clients to define strategies and roadmaps for global transportation spend management programs.

"We are thrilled to see someone of Dan's industry knowledge and client focus join our team," said Mr. Wall. "I am confident that by working closely with Dan, our strategic accounts will see significant improvements in their overall transportation and supply chain strategies, while enjoying increased value from their partnerships with Trax."

Trax continues to see increased organic growth opportunities and, in a time of global uncertainty due to COVID-19, Trax continues to deliver global Transportation Spend Management services, focusing on service consistency, global support, financial stability and delivery of industry-leading savings to our valued customers.

About Trax

Trax is the global leader in Transportation Spend Management solutions. Combining industry‐ leading cloud‐based applications with expert global services, we are transforming traditional freight and parcel audit to help customers better manage and control their global transportation costs and drive enterprise‐wide efficiency. With a global footprint spanning North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe, we deliver data‐based visibility and insights, higher savings and better control of transportation spend for shippers of all sizes.

