LOWELL, Mass., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRC Companies welcomes Neil Churman as Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. TRC, a leading consulting, engineering, construction management, and technology services firm, brings on Churman as a strategic step in advancing the growth of the Company.

"We believe that Neil will play an integral role in the growth of TRC," said Chris Vincze, CEO of TRC. "We look forward to leveraging his experience and deep understanding of opportunities in the current marketplace to further support our strategic growth."

Based in Houston, Texas, Churman will be leading TRC's efforts in Mergers & Acquisitions. Formerly a Director at boutique investment bank, 7 Mile Advisors, Churman's background is in the energy, infrastructure, environmental, and technology industries. Churman brings with him more than ten years of focused industry experience, including roles with Michael Baker International, and industry consultant and M&A advisory firm, Morrissey Goodale. He will report directly to Vincze.

"I am excited to join a company with such an outstanding reputation in the industry," said Churman. "I look forward to working with our strong operational and corporate teams to execute and integrate additional strategic transactions." In the last year, TRC has made two notable acquisitions, the acquisition of Lockheed Martin Distributed Energy Solutions and Environmental Partners, Inc. "TRC will continue to make strategic acquisitions that advance our business objectives and create "win-win" situations for TRC and our partners."

Churman received his Bachelor of Science in Civil & Environmental Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and his MBA from Carnegie Mellon University.

About TRC Companies

A pioneer in groundbreaking scientific and engineering developments since the 1960s, TRC is a leading consulting, engineering and construction management firm that provides technology-enabled solutions to the power, infrastructure, environmental and energy markets. We serve a broad range of public and private clients, steering complex projects from concept to completion to help solve the toughest challenges. TRC is ranked #20 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States. Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

