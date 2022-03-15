TRC Healthcare Expands Portfolio with the Acquisition of QURE Healthcare

Two healthcare education companies are joining their expertise through an acquisition that helps reduce variation in care and improves patient outcomes.

DENVER , March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TRC Healthcare (TRC), a trusted leader in continuing education, has acquired QURE Healthcare, a recognized innovator in clinical measurement and quality improvement. QURE's provider-focused solutions lead to better patient outcomes and lower costs for healthcare systems and coverage and reimbursement for life-science clients. TRC's acquisition paves the way for QURE to scale its innovative Clinical Performance and Value (CPV®) patient simulation software solutions.

Two healthcare education companies are joining their expertise to reduce variation in care and improve patient outcomes.

"Through the acquisition, TRC Healthcare intends to augment its already robust suite of products by focusing on improving patient outcomes with evidence-based training, education and continuing education/continuing medical education (CE/CME) for physicians and other providers" TRC Healthcare's CEO, Wes Crews, announced.

"QURE is excited to join a company that is so aligned with our mission to raise the quality of healthcare, standardize practice and lower costs by changing clinician behavior," says Dr. John Peabody, the founder and president of QURE. "Measuring and reducing care variation using CPV® vignettes is QURE's core business. We have demonstrated in the peer-review literature that we can do this from the ambulatory to the intensive care setting and for diseases ranging from angina to zoonoses, all with the goal to eliminate unwarranted variation, raise quality for patients and lower costs for payers."

TRC Healthcare regards QURE as another key addition to its recent acquisition of NetCE, an industry leading continuing education platform that educates nurses, physicians, and mental health professionals. Together, QURE and NetCE fortify the evidence-based healthcare solutions TRC offers, "The addition of QURE increases our link between strong education and better patient outcomes," remarked Wes Crews.

Dr. Peabody will continue to serve as QURE's President and will take on the additional role of Chief Medical Officer at TRC Healthcare. Dr. Peabody is a renowned international health care figure in clinical care quality and a professor at the University of California, San Francisco and Los Angeles. In 2012, John started QURE Healthcare. The QURE platform – CPV® vignettes – has grown and become a widely adopted standard for measuring clinical practice. QURE CPVs are used by organizations looking to engage their providers in clinical variation reduction efforts, including large health care systems, independent practice associations, public and private payers, governments, non-governmental associations, and intergovernmental organizations. Dr. Peabody has contributed more than 200 articles, books, and abstracts to the peer-review literature, served on blue ribbon committees, testified before congress and advised heads of state on a wide variety of subjects notably quality improvement and the economic benefits of standardizing practice in healthcare systems.

"QURE is an extraordinary company, with a validated product and team and an incredibly passionate community of users," said Wes Crews. "Together we can transform the way we engage providers and change patient care."

About TRC Healthcare

TRC Healthcare (TRC) is a premier source of lifelong learning solutions for healthcare professionals. TRC is most recognized for their education and CE offerings within the highly-regarded Pharmacist's Letter, Prescriber's Letter, and Pharmacy Technician's Letter. TRC also offers Pharmacy Technicians University, the leading online training program for pharmacy technicians. The Natural Medicines database makes it easy for subscribers to find unbiased, evidenced-based research about alternative drug therapies.

Through the acquisition of CriticalPoint, NetCE and Bula TRC Healthcare has been expanding its offerings. CriticalPoint increases patient safety through a variety of educational compounding offerings concentrating on USP 797, 800, and 795. NetCE is an industry-leading, continuing- education platform supporting multiple professions including nurses, physicians, and mental health. And Bula provides legal and regulatory advice to retail pharmacies. These additions give TRC Healthcare the industry's largest catalog of continuing education and advisory services, with thousands of courses trusted by healthcare professionals to provide accredited training that meets continuing education and licensing requirements.

About QURE

QURE Healthcare is a provider engagement company committed to improving the quality of clinical care. using its proprietary technology, CPV® (Clinical Performance and Value) vignettes. CPV® vignettes are used in health systems in the US and over 30 countries worldwide. Core services include CPV® and QualityIQ® studies, health economic analyses, and physician-level data collection. The ease, validity and affordability of QURE's software attracts a wide array of clients: payers, hospital systems, life sciences and medical technology companies, medical licensing and education institutions, as well as international health development organizations. To learn more, please visit www.qurehealthcare.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/trc-healthcare-expands-portfolio-with-the-acquisition-of-qure-healthcare-301503318.html

SOURCE TRC Healthcare