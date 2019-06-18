TRC Teams with Opus One Solutions to Revolutionize Integrated Distribution Planning

LOWELL, Mass., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TRC, a leading provider of end-to-end engineering, consulting and construction management solutions fueled by innovative technology, announced a new strategic partnership today with Opus One Solutions that will enable utilities to seamlessly plan, build and manage the modern grid.

Opus One, a pioneer in grid software engineering, is the maker of the web-based GridOS®, a dynamic software platform that gives utilities, owners of distributed energy resources (DERs) and other market participants real-time visibility into the electricity distribution grid and the ability to optimize during planning and operation – thereby unlocking new customer and utility business models and 100% penetration of DERs.

By combining Opus One's powerful technology with TRC's five decades of industry-leading consulting and engineering expertise in energy efficiency, renewables, energy storage, transmission and distribution, utilities will now be able to efficiently transition to the grid of tomorrow.

"TRC is committed to helping clients improve grid resiliency and integrate renewable energy sources, and our partnership with Opus One will provide them with the industry expertise, technological tools, visibility and data they need to successfully upgrade and optimize their systems," said Craig Cavanaugh, TRC's vice president of IT/OT integration.

From integrated planning to power flow model-driven DER valuation and market animation, GridOS performs advanced distributed energy analytics and executes constraint management actions while optimizing available grid resources and maximizing capacity.

"We are excited to partner with TRC, especially as more and more utilities navigate the complex path to decentralized systems powered by renewable energy," says Joshua Wong, president and CEO of Opus One Solutions. "Our combined expertise in world class services with leading edge analytics will enable that transition for utilities and help them thrive in a sustainable energy future."

About Opus One Solutions

Opus One Solutions is a software engineering and solutions company with the vision of a distributed energy economy. Opus One's intelligent energy networking platform, GridOS®, optimizes complex power flows to enable real-time energy management and integrated planning for distribution utilities and other managers of distributed energy assets. GridOS is modular, scalable, and integrates seamlessly with existing data systems to unlock greater potential for distributed energy resources, including renewable generation, energy storage, and demand response. GridOS also facilitates effective management of microgrids — from homes to businesses to communities — for unparalleled grid resiliency and value to the electricity customer. Established in 2011 and headquartered in Toronto, Canada, Opus One Solutions has won multiple awards such as the prestigious Red Herring's Top 100 North America Award, which recognizes the continent's most exciting and innovative private technology companies.

About TRC

Groundbreaker. Game changer. Pioneer. Since the 1960s TRC has set the bar for clients who require more than just engineering, combining science with the latest technology to devise innovative solutions that stand the test of time.



Today we are a global consulting firm for the oil and gas, power, environmental and infrastructure markets. TRC's 5,000 professionals work with a broad range of commercial, industrial and government clients and the communities they serve. We deliver breakthrough solutions that address local needs – so our clients can better succeed in an ever-changing world. http://www.trccompanies.com

TRC is ranked #20 on ENR's list of the Top 500 Design Firms in the United States.

Learn more at TRCcompanies.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Doug Hanchett

Communications Manager, TRC

dhanchett(at)trccompanies.com

978-656-3640

Andrea Coelho

Marketing & Communications Manager, Opus One Solutions

acoelho(at)opusonesolutions.com

SOURCE TRC