Treasure Data Named a Leader in First Major Evaluation of CDP Market

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data , the enterprise customer data platform (CDP), today announced it has been named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Customer Data Platforms Focused on Data and Marketing Operations Users 2022 (IDC #US48858321, March 2022). This first research report by a major analyst firm evaluating CDP vendors recognized Treasure Data's key strengths in security, identity resolution and support.

"As the digital and privacy landscape continues to evolve rapidly, two of the things we really focus on at Treasure Data are customer-centricity and providing a secure trusted customer data foundation," said Kazuki Ohta, CEO and co-founder, Treasure Data. "Being named a Leader in the IDC MarketScape is tremendous validation for our team, and I am particularly proud that security and support were recognized as some of our key strengths."

The IDC MarketScape evaluates the functional capabilities and go-to-market strategies of 12 CDP vendors based on 100+ criteria as well as overall product offering, strategy and market presence. The report states that "Treasure Data's CDP provides a data-first, customer-centric foundation that is differentiated by a seamless connection between data, insight and engagement; a library of prebuilt connectors; and a schema-flexible approach that allows customers to ingest all types of data with fast time to value."

"The goal of IDC's CDP research is to provide more clarity for the buyers of this important technology that enables a 360-degree view of customers," said David Wallace, research director, Customer Intelligence and Analytics, IDC. "As a Leader in this IDC MarketScape, Treasure Data's CDP product can deliver a complete view of customers to improve customer experience (CX) for enterprises and mid-sized businesses."

Additional takeaways from the report highlight Treasure Data's value in overcoming the most prevalent CX challenges in business today. "Consider Treasure Data if one of the top challenges you are trying to solve is managing large volumes of customer data, establishing a complete view of the customer, or improving customer experience. Enterprises to medium-sized businesses should consider Treasure Data a strong choice, particularly if you are looking for solutions, services, and support in APAC, North America, and EMEA," the report states.

