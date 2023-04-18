Treasure Data Recognized As “Enterprise Customer Data Platform of the Year” by Data Breakthrough

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data™ , a leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP) provider, today announced it has been named "Enterprise Customer Data Platform of the Year'' in the Data Breakthrough Awards. The Data Breakthrough program honors the top companies, technologies, and products in the global data technology market today. The Treasure Data Customer Data Cloud, an integrated suite of cloud-based customer data platform solutions, was recognized for its ability to power global enterprises to securely harness and leverage customer data and insights to create connected customer experiences, increase cost efficiency, and drive business value.

"Treasure Data is the best fit for global enterprises because our Customer Data Cloud is the backbone to power the entire business and deliver the fastest time to value regardless of complex environments," said Kazuki Ohta, co-founder and CEO at Treasure Data. "We are thrilled to have earned this recognition from Data Breakthrough, which validates the work we have done to build enterprise-level safeguards that ensure data quality, governance, security, privacy compliance, and scalability across brands and regions."

By incorporating customer journey orchestration capabilities into Treasure Data's AI-powered Customer Data Cloud solutions, businesses can automate and optimize the entire customer journey across various touchpoints and channels, ensuring a seamless and personalized experience for each customer. Brands can use this information to optimize spend and personalize omni-channel interactions to drive better results across acquisition, cross-sell, and retention campaigns.

"Marketers' most complex challenge may be centered around how to build trust into their essential relationships with customers who want special attention, but who also want to understand what's happening with their data. For data science and data analytics teams, accuracy is the cornerstone of being relevant," said James Johnson, Managing Director, Data Breakthrough. "Treasure Data helps enterprises use absolutely all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. Congratulations to the Treasure Data team for bringing home our 'Enterprise Customer Data Platform of the Year' award for 2023!"

With data centers around the globe, Treasure Data helps more than 450 brands such as Cirque du Soleil, Little Caesars, Sony, Stellantis, and Royal Caribbean, with their customer data. Brands like these choose Treasure Data due to its enterprise-ready capabilities, including:

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data helps enterprises use all of their customer data to improve campaign performance, achieve operational efficiency, and drive business value with connected customer experiences. The Treasure Data Customer Data Cloud, our suite of customer data platform solutions, integrates customer data, connects identities in unified customer profiles, applies privacy, and makes insights and predictions available for Marketing, Service, Sales and Operations to drive personalized engagement and improve customer acquisition, sales, and retention.

Treasure Data is trusted by hundreds of Fortune 500 and Global 2000 companies, has won numerous awards, and has been named a strong performer and leader by top analyst firms. Headquartered in Mountain View, CA, Treasure Data has offices in Japan, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and France to help leading brands around the world make the connection. To learn more, visit www.treasuredata.com .

About Data Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the Data Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in data technologies, services, companies and products. The global Data Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of data companies and solutions in categories including data analytics, management, infrastructure and hardware, storage, Business Intelligence and more. For more information visit DataBreakthroughAwards.com .

SOURCE Treasure Data