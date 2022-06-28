CDP for Service, a Customer Data Platform, Garners Premium App Status on Genesys AppFoundry and Delivers Real-Time Customer Profile Data to Support Agents

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasure Data , the leading enterprise customer data platform (CDP), today announced its CDP for Service offering is now available as a premium app on the Genesys AppFoundry®, the industry's largest dedicated marketplace focused on customer experience (CX) solutions. The AppFoundry allows Genesys customers from all market segments to discover and rapidly deploy a broad range of solutions that make it easier to interact with consumers, engage employees, and optimize their workforce.

Treasure Data's CDP for Service Now Available as a Premium App on Genesys AppFoundry

Treasure Data's CDP for Service enables businesses to receive real-time customer profile data, such as the delivery of historical purchase and loyalty membership information, to support agents using the Genesys platform. The app provides a centralized location for customer data that can be sent directly to the Genesys Cloud CX™, allowing agents to have more engaging, personalized conversations with end customers.

"Giving agents the ability to access real-time, AI-driven customer profile information is an invaluable tool that can truly position the contact center as a key revenue generator," said Thomas Kurian, head of new markets at Treasure Data. "Being an independent CDP available on the Genesys AppFoundry is something we are proud of, and further illustrates both partners' commitment to equipping customers with what they need to improve the quality of customer interactions, and therefore, strengthen their bottom lines."

Treasure Data's application is available with Genesys Cloud CX, an all-in-one solution and the world's leading public cloud contact center platform that helps organizations provide better experiences to their customers and employees. With its robust feature set and open APIs, Genesys Cloud CX is flexible, scalable and built for rapid innovation.

As a premium app on Genesys AppFoundry, Genesys customers have the benefit of having their Treasure Data subscriptions included on their Genesys invoices, thereby simplifying vendor management.

To learn more about the specific features and benefits of Treasure Data's Genesys Cloud CX application, please visit the Treasure Data AppFoundry listing here , or the Treasure Data CDP for Service solution page here .

About Treasure Data

Treasure Data is a best-of-breed enterprise customer data platform (CDP) that powers the entire business to reclaim customer-centricity in the age of the digital customer. We do this by connecting all data into one smart customer data platform, uniting teams, and systems to power purposeful engagements that drive value and protect privacy for every customer, every time. To learn more, visit www.treasuredata.com .

More information

Treasure Data Complimentary RFP Template

CDP for Service Demo

2022 CCW Market Study: State of Contact Center Technology

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/treasure-datas-cdp-for-service-now-available-as-a-premium-app-on-genesys-appfoundry-301576599.html

SOURCE Treasure Data