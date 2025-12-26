26.12.2025 21:22:22

Treasuries Close Roughly Flat After Early Move To The Upside

(RTTNews) - After moving to the upside early in the session, treasuries gave back ground over the course of the trading day on Friday before closing roughly flat.

Bond prices pulled back off their early highs in late morning trading and spent the rest of the day lingering near the unchanged line. Subsequently, the yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, closed unchanged at 4.136 percent.

The choppy trading on the day came as many traders remained away from their desks following the Christmas Day holiday on Thursday, leading to below average trading activity.

Looking ahead, overall trading activity may remain somewhat subdued next week due to the New Year's Day holiday on Thursday.

Reports on weekly jobless claims and pending home sales may still attract attention along with the minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy meeting.

