03.02.2026 21:25:33

Treasuries Close Roughly Flat After Late-Day Recover

(RTTNews) - Treasuries saw modest weakness throughout much of the trading day on Tuesday before regaining ground late in the session.

Bond prices climbed back near the unchanged line in the latter part of the session before closing roughly flat. The yield on the benchmark ten-year note, which moves opposite of its price, edged down by less than a basis point to 4.274 percent after reaching a high of 4.30 percent.

The late-day recovery treasuries came after the House of Representatives passed a bill to end the three-day partial government shutdown.

The bill provides funding for several major government departments until the end of the fiscal year on September 30th but only funds the Department of Homeland Security for two weeks.

Democrats had opposed funding DHS for the rest of the fiscal year over the killings of two U.S. citizens by federal immigration officers.

The stopgap funding is intended to allow lawmakers to negotiate steps to rein in the actions of Immigration and Customs Enforcement and Border Patrol agents.

The early weakness in the bond market came as traders continued to digest yesterday's report showing an unexpected expansion in U.S. manufacturing activity in the month of January.

As a result of the government shutdown, the Labor Department delayed the release of this morning's report on job openings as well as the more closely watched monthly jobs report originally due to be released on Friday.

Trading on Wednesday may be impacted by reaction to reports on private sector employment and service sector activity.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB-Zinsentscheid im Blick: ATX leichter -- DAX gibt nach -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zu Verlusten. Die Börsen in Fernost weisen am Donnerstag größtenteils rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen